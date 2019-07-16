Weston Price pitched a no-hitter to lift Owensboro Western over Ohio County 11-0 in the Cal Ripken Baseball 10U West State Tournament Saturday in Greensburg.
Price struck out six batters, walking none.
Kayden Green, Brayden Mattingly and Colin Boone each had two hits in the team's 11-hit attack. Boone and Brandon Griffith each drove in three runs.
In the second game, Owensboro Western defeated the Henderson Express, 15-6.
Griffith and Kamden Ulmer combined for the mound victory, striking out nine batters.
Boone, Green, Ty Dillard and Dre'mail Carothers each had two hits, and Boone drove in four runs.
14U BABE RUTHWEST STATEODC FALLS IN SEMIS
Owensboro Daviess County had its state tournament run come to an end with an 8-7 loss Monday in Brownsville.
Ethan Alvey clubbed a three-run home run, and Josh Mayes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored two runs scored for ODC. Charles Schneider also went 2-for-2, and Dayton Brown recorded a triple.
Owensboro Daviess County battled back from a 7-2 deficit in the fifth inning, rallying to tie the contest at 7 apiece in the top of the seventh frame. However, West Louisville struck in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off victory.
13U BABE RUTHWEST STATEODC LOSES INTITLE GAME
Owensboro Daviess County dropped a 4-2 decision in the tournament championship game Sunday in Germantown.
