Western Kentucky football is celebrating one of the great one-season turnarounds in its rich history -- and rightfully so.
Last December the program had just completed a 3-9 season that led to the dismissal of second-year head coach Mike Sanford. Fast forward to this December and the Hilltoppers are preparing for their sixth bowl appearance in the last eight seasons.
It is, indeed, a very merry Christmas season for Hilltopper football loyalists.
Western Kentucky (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) will face Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 (ESPN) in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on the SMU campus in Dallas.
What a difference a year makes, noted longtime WKU athletic director Todd Stewart.
"Well, it's certainly great to be in front of you today talking about a bowl game," Stewart told the media on Sunday in Bowling Green. "A year ago, we were having very difference conversations.
"So, to be sitting here with an 8-4 record and still another game to go -- I just can't say enough about the job (first-year head coach) Tyson Helton did this year. Just a phenomenal job of completely turning things around.
"A bowl game's their reward, and it's a very fitting reward for this team to have one more game. We're very excited about going to Dallas and being in the First Responder Bowl."
It was difficult to imagine any of this as late as the third week of the 2019 season, when a disappointing 38-21 loss to Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, left WKU 1-2 -- the other loss being a head-scratching 35-28 setback to visiting FCS foe Central Arkansas in Helton's first game as Hilltoppers coach.
But after the U of L game everything changed for Western, including its starting quarterback -- Arkansas graduate transfer Ty Storey taking over for Steven Duncan, who suffered a broken foot versus the Cardinals.
Since then, WKU has won seven of nine games and they had a chance to win them all -- the only defeats coming at rival Marshall (26-23) and at home against Florida Atlantic (35-24), which went on to win the C-USA Championship.
Otherwise, the Hilltoppers defeated Florida International (20-14), C-USA West champion UAB (20-13), won at Old Dominion (20-3), beat Army (17-8) and Charlotte (30-14) at home, posted eye-opening road wins at Arkansas (45-19) and Southern Miss (28-10), then held off 'Hundred Miles of Hate' arch-rival Middle Tennessee (31-26) on Senior Day.
It turned out to be a Storey-book season.
"It's been a very special time for me, I love it here," said Storey, who was the Manning Award National Quarterback of the Week following the epic performance he put forth against his former team, Arkansas, on Nov. 9. "This is a real team we have here, everyone lifting everyone else up, and all working for the same goal, and that's to achieve success on the football field.
"I've really enjoyed the experience of coming to Western Kentucky and finishing out my college football career. It's been a real joy for me, personally, and it's been so fun and rewarding to be part of what has turned out to be a really good football team.
"We're looking forward to our bowl game, and the opportunity we'll have to win one more time."
It won't come easy.
Western Michigan, while a bit of a Jekyll-Hyde outfit throughout the 2019 regular season, is one of those typically tough, gritty, well-schooled teams from the MAC that, given time to prepare, can be exceedingly difficult to play against.
The Broncos have lost some games they probably feel they should have won, and they've won a few they could just as easily have lost. Among their most notable victories? A 57-10 waxing of Georgia State (beat WKU in the 2017 Cure Bowl), a 31-15 win over Central Michigan (beat WKU in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl), a 38-16 rout of Miami, Ohio (which ultimately won the MAC title), and narrow wins over Ball State (35-31) and Ohio (37-34).
Nonetheless, I've loved the mojo of these Hilltoppers down the stretch. They've been extraordinarily focused in their one-game-at-a-time approach, have been rock-solid in games played outside of Bowling Green, have exhibited a genuine passion for playing football the way its meant to be played, and have simply made plays they needed to make with the outcome hanging in the balance.
It's been a fun year for WKU, and I expect these comeback Toppers to close it out the right way.
