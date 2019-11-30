The second half was not kind to the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers on Friday night.
After shooting 56% to take a 10-point lead at intermission, KWC went ice-cold over the final 20 minutes as undefeated Wheeling roared from behind to win 73-58 in the Kentucky Wesleyan Thanksgiving Classic at the Sportscenter.
On Saturday, Wheeling meets Tiffin at noon, followed by KWC's 2:15 p.m. tipoff against Auburn Montgomery.
"The struggle is real for us in the second half -- it continues to be a problem," Panthers second-year head coach Drew Cooper said. "We don't come out with the same level of excitement to perform, and it's something we have to overcome.
"I'm confident that we'll get there, but we have to figure out what's going on in the second half -- comparing the first half to the second half, the numbers are astounding."
It was all Wesleyan in the first half, as the Panthers (1-4) made 17-of-30 floor shots, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, while limiting the Cardinals (5-0) shot 40% overall, but stayed within striking distance by knocking down 7-of-14 shots from distance and making 5-of-6 foul shots.
KWC led 38-28 at the break.
It was a different story in the second half, however, as Wheeling chipped away at the Panthers' lead and finally shot in front with 6:30 to play. After that, the Cardinals steadily pulled away en route to their 15-point come-from-behind victory.
Over the final 20 minutes, Wheeling shot 52% percent from the field and made 13-of-16 free throws (82%), while limiting Wesleyan to 25-percent shooting (7-of-28), and just 1-of-10 accuracy from 3-point range.
KWC committed just two turnovers in the first half, but were victimized by nine floor errors after halftime.
Wheeling's Jay Gentry led all scorers with 21 points, making 5-of-9 shots from 3-point land. Emmanuel added 19 points and drained three 3s, and seven-foot center Jeremiah April had team-highs of eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
For the game, Wheeling shot 47% overall, made 11-of-27 3-pointers (4-of-13), and hit 18-off-22 free throws (82%).
Kentucky Wesleyan got 11 points from Jo Griffin and teammate Zach Hopewell climbed off the bench to score 10. Adam Goetz secured nine rebounds and both Erik Bell and Mohamed Abu Arisha dished four assists.
Overall, the Panthers shot 41% and finished 5-of-18 from distance (28%). After not attempting a foul shot in the first half, KWC made 5-of-6 in the second half for 83%. KWC won the rebounding battle, 23-21.
Now, the Panthers will try to bounce back on Saturday.
"It's a quick turnaround," Cooper said, "and we've got to come back and play 40 minutes (on Saturday).
