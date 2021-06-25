Owensboro’s Braden Whistle fired a 75 to win the 18-hole Boys’ 16-18 division of the Worth Insurance/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Other male division winners were Owensboro’s Jax Malone (80, 13-15, 18 holes); Henderson’s Jake Hayden (38, 13-15, 9 holes); Hardinsburg’s Lamuel Wright (36, 11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (27, 9-10, 6 holes); and Owensboro’s Landon Harris (12, 8-under, 3 holes).
Philpot’s Holly Holton shot an 84 to win the 18-hole Girls’ 16-18 division.
Other female victors included Madisonville’s Sydney Browning (89, 13-15, 18 holes); Hardinsburg’s Barbara Gail Wright (44, 13-15, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley (45, 11-12, 9 holes); Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (29, 9-10, 6 holes); and Hardinsburg’s Brinley Cox (13, 8-under, 3 holes).
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALLOWENSBORO 12, MADISONVILLE 7
The RiverDawgs scored six unanswered runs across the seventh and eighth innings to capture a come-from-behind victory at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
Cole Gober went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, including a two-run home run in the first inning. David Jeffers finished 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for Owensboro (9-8), which snapped a two-game losing skid with the victory.
Kyle Hogwood added two hits with three runs scored for the RiverDawgs, while Ben Clark, Cameron Nichols and Noah Gilbert drove in two runs apiece.
Owensboro plays again Friday night with a matchup in Madisonville before returning home to host the Paducah Chiefs on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
MADISONVILLE100 001 500 — 7 11 2
OWENSBORO300 201 24x — 12 13 1
WP-King. LP-Davis. 2B-Hogwood, Jeffers (O), Latimer, Cline (M). HR-Gober (O), Hunt (M).
