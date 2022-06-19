While University of Kentucky football players have returned to campus for summer school and to prepare for the 2022 season ahead, Wildcats coaches have been hard at work setting their team up for further success down the road.
With eyes on the 2023 recruiting class, the UK coaching staff — out on the road and in Lexington — is putting together another group that they hope to “recruit and develop” into another batch of productive players.
Following three-star offensive lineman Austin Ramsey’s commitment last week, UK now sports seven commitments for 2023. Ramsey is a 6-foot-4, 360-pounder out of Philadelphia Roman Catholic. The Cats’ recruiting class is ranked 37th nationally but still considered fourth in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports — and UK is far from finished.
Although issues stemming from Name, Image and Likeness deals have created hurdles in high-level college football recruiting, UK head coach Mark Stoops is navigating those waters as best as he can heading into his 10th season at the helm.
“I’m going to fight, and we’re going to put our team in a position to win, he said during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio. “That’s what I did nine years ago, since I’ve been here, to try to continuously build this program, and I’m going to continue to do that. We’re not giving up. We’re going to fight, we’re going to punch, and we’re going to play by the rules and I’ll fight for our players.
“I’ll do whatever I have to do to keep our program on the upswing, because I think we can all see the work that we’ve done for our program. We’ve worked too hard for too many years to tee our program up to put it in a position to take it to the next step.”
Kentucky’s 2023 commitments are highlighted by four-star wide receiver Shamar Porter, a 6-3, 192-pounder out of Ensworth in Nashville. Last season, he made 29 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns in six games.
Others in the class — rated at three stars apiece — are Ty Bryant, a 6-foot, 175-pound athlete out of Frederick Douglass who rushed for 280 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding a team-best 58 tackles with two interceptions defensively; Tanner Lemaster, a 6-6, 235-pound tight end from Washington Court House, Ohio; Kaden Moorman, a 5-10, 205-pound athlete from Franklin County who rushed for 1,447 yards and 27 touchdowns last season; Malachi Wood, a 6-8, 300-pound offensive lineman from Madison Central; and Tommy Ziesmer, a 6-2, 220-pound edge rusher from Boyle County who tallied 61 tackles, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2021.
Though the star ratings and recruitment rankings don’t necessarily jump off the page, Stoops and his staffs have proven that they can work with just about anybody.
“In our case, look at how many two-stars, three-stars came up, and look at Luke Fortner going to the NFL, Josh Allen — they come out of nowhere,” Stoops said. “They’re two-star, three-star, not getting any money but develop themselves into an NFL player. That’s what I like and love about college football.”
