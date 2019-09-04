Before the season began, the University of Kentucky football team knew several players would have to step into new, unfamiliar roles as the Wildcats worked to rebuild following losses from last year's 10-win squad.
In Saturday's season-opening victory over Toledo, UK coaches and fans got an early glimpse at exactly who they can rely on heading into the remainder of the 2019 campaign.
The game's most impactful player, DeAndre Square, could actually turn out to be the biggest difference-maker for the Cats' defense, which lost seven starters. The sophomore inside linebacker overwhelmed the Rockets throughout the 38-24 victory, collecting 11 tackles (seven solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.
However, the biggest play for Square -- a former three-star prospect who appeared in every game last year as a true freshman -- was his interception late in the fourth quarter. Following his own pass deflection, the 6-foot-1, 217-pounder corralled the loose ball to force the turnover.
Five plays later, UK scored another touchdown to put the game out of reach.
If Square, who finished with 35 tackles as a reserve last season, can continue his disruptive play over the course of an entire season, Kentucky may not miss the contributions of former defensive player of the year Josh Allen quite as much.
Along with fellow linebackers Kash Daniel, Josh Paschal and Jordan Wright, Square helped back UK's experienced defensive line and made things difficult for Toledo's offense -- especially when reserve quarterback Carter Bradley stepped in for injured starter Mitchell Guadagni in the second half.
Though his team wasn't perfect, UK head coach Mark Stoops was encouraged by his players' effort.
"The strength of our team," Stoops called his defensive front. "You better be the strength, because we have some inexperience, and that showed up Saturday. But I'm confident we'll get it fixed. That's the good thing."
Square wasn't the only one making waves, either.
Lynn Bowden may have led UK's wide receivers with six receptions for 77 yards, but the most intriguing aspect of the Cats' receiving corps was seeing how Terry Wilson's other downfield targets contributed.
There was Ahmad Wagner, who could only be contained by the Rockets committing pass interference penalty after pass interference penalty all afternoon. Then there were Josh Ali and Bryce Oliver, who only caught one pass apiece, but both went for touchdowns.
Oliver's 32-yard score was a high-leaping grab in the end zone that put Kentucky ahead 24-14 in the third quarter, setting the stage for the Cats' second-half success. Ali's 2-yard grab capped off the Cats' scoring, cementing the win after Square's interception.
A.J. Rose looked more than capable stepping into his new starting role in the backfield, which he assumed from former Wildcat star Benny Snell. Rose rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Back-up running back Kavosiey Smoke, who was redshirted as a true freshman last season, led the Cats with 78 yards and a TD on just seven attempts -- highlighted by a 40-yard scoring scamper.
UK's offensive line was a force, providing Wilson enough time throughout the contest to do just about anything he wanted.
The only problem was, despite Wilson's final numbers -- 19-of-26 passing for 246 yards and two scores -- he could have been even better. On a couple of plays, he simply missed a wide-open receiver or made the wrong read at the line of scrimmage.
The positive thing, though? Despite some struggles, Wilson still showed a throwing ability that simply wasn't there last year. He didn't panic and try to scramble for yardage like he would have last season. Instead, the junior signal-caller stayed patient and tried to throw the ball downfield.
"I'm encouraged by Terry's play," Stoops said. "Big difference is when he did miss a couple throws, he knew right away what he did fundamentally. One of them was timing, one of them was resetting his feet, and so he knows it.
"I thought he really threw some good balls. And the ones he didn't, he can get fixed."
It was just one game, but as the age-old mantra goes: It's one game at a time.
For the Wildcats and their fans, their Saturday performance, though not perfect, should serve as an uplifting note heading into this week's home matchup against Eastern Michigan.
It'll be another test against another MAC opponent, but that's what UK needs early in the season. Toledo helped the Cats see who the difference-makers on their squad can be, but Eastern Michigan will reveal if that's a sign of things to come or simply a one-time affair.
