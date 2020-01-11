Kentucky getting Ashton Hagans back against Georgia. Immanuel Quickley becoming more of a problem defensively. Tyrese Maxey figuring out other ways than scoring to affect a game.
UK's backcourt is molding into a formidable unit for the first segment of the SEC schedule.
Hagans has become an operator at point guard, and UK couldn't have afforded to lose him for any stretch of games after he suffered an ankle injury against Missouri.
The sophomore played well enough at Georgia with 13 points on a poor shooting night and five assists. Those numbers helped UK to a 78-69 win at Georgia in the Wildcats' SEC opener.
No. 14 UK gets a second league test when Alabama visits Rupp Arena on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
Hagans is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He's one of only four players in the nation averaging at least 12.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals.
He had a lot of family at the Georgia game, and that got Hagans out of his natural flow.
"The coaches were talking to me about it before the game, Just like keeping my cool, don't try to go out here and do too much, but I couldn't (help myself)," Hagans said Friday in Lexington. "They said I had put up at least 10 shots when we went into halftime. I'm like, 'Dang, I don't normally do this. Let me go out here and try to chill this second half."
Hagans should be more composed facing a tough matchup in Alabama point guard Kira Lewis, who scores 16.6 points and passes for 4.1 assists a game.
Quickley has become a force during UK's 3-game winning streak. The sophomore is averaging 18.7 points per game with nine total 3-pointers in that recent stretch.
He is also one of the best free-throw shooters in the country, making 94.1% at the line. Quickley has missed just three of his 51 attempts, ranking first in the Southeastern Conference (through games on Jan. 7) and fourth in the nation. Quickley had a stretch of 24 consecutive makes.
Quickley has also become much more active defensively.
"He's really bothering people and making it difficult," UK coach John Calipari said. "That's what a good defender does. Immanuel occupies the guy's eyes. You gotta worry about where Immanuel is."
Maxey also has made more contributions than scoring. Maxey is averaging 17.3 points, five rebounds and four assists during this winning streak. The 6-foot-3 freshman had 17 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in the Georgia win.
"The people that evaluate, they loved that he (Maxey) had eight assists, seven rebounds and four blocks," Calipari said. "They said, 'That's a winner. That's how you win basketball games.'"
Nate Sestina was one of the veterans UK had on the floor over the final minutes at Georgia. Sestina, Hagans, Quickley, Maxey and Nick Richards were in that group.
"When you have five guys out there who have played in big games, it helps," Sestina said. "Then a kid like Tyrese, who is playing really, really well and kind of thrives in the spotlight and playing in a big game like that and he was playing really well, I think a group like that really does mesh well together."
Beating Alabama will entail slowing the Crimson Tide down on the court. Alabama likes to push the pace, ranking third in the nation in raw tempo according to KenPom.com.
"The difference is they run to shoot 3s," Calipari said. "They're not running for layups. They're not running for post-ups. Even if they throw ahead and drive, they're driving to find somebody for a 3."
Alabama is capable, giving Florida all it wanted on the road before a tough 104-98 loss in double overtime.
