CHARLOTTE, N.C.
It's no secret that the University of Kentucky football program has changed its image in recent years.
Under Mark Stoops, now in his seventh season at the helm, the Wildcats are preparing for their fourth straight postseason appearance with Tuesday's Belk Bowl. After last year's win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, another UK victory would put Stoops in rarefied air.
With a win, Stoops would join former Cats coaches Bear Bryant and Rich Brooks as the only Cats coaches to win back-to-back bowl games.
On the surface, two consecutive bowl victories may not seem like much, but considering Kentucky's only been to 19 bowl games in its 104-year history, that's monumental.
And the Cats want nothing more than to make sure Stoops achieves that goal.
"What Coach Stoops has done with this program and how he's changed the culture around here is something spctacular," senior linebacker Kash Daniel said at Monday's Belk Bowl media day. "Whenever people think of Kentucky football now, they think of winning, they think of bowl victories, they think of Josh Allen being a first-round draft pick, they think of Benny Snell scoring touchdowns with the Steelers and Lonnie Johnson making plays for the Texans and Mike Edwards making plays for the Buccaneers.
"To get Coach Stoops up there with Bear Bryant, it would be really special."
Daniel, a Paintsville native, knows a thing or two about Kentucky football history, after all.
It wasn't too long ago that the Cats were struggling just to reach three or four wins. Now, they're making bowl game after bowl game.
Granted, UK isn't quite to the level of 27 straight bowl apperances like their Tuesday opponent, Virginia Tech, but you've got to start somewhere.
"That's pretty impressive, there's no doubt about that," Stoops said of the Hokies' streak. "... But I know for us, we plan on reaching a bowl game each and every year, and we don't take that for granted."
Nor should any of UK's coaches, players or fans.
With the adversity the Cats went through this season, it's remarkable that a bowl game was even in the conversation. Some media pundits didn't have them reaching a bowl, even before injuries piled up.
"It's real special," said senior defensive end Calvin Taylor. "Adversity's a part of it. It just shows that we're a tough program and a tough team. We've got some tough dudes on this team. We knew we were gonna bounce back, so it's just fun to be able to go out there one more time and go to war with everybody."
All of the players available at media day -- Daniel, Taylor, senior offensive lineman Logan Stenberg and junior athlete Lynn Bowden -- will suit up for the final time as Cats on Tuesday.
More so than anything, they want to leave a legacy for the players who will one day follow in their footsteps.
For Taylor, it was about establishing respect as a program.
For Daniel, it was about leaving things better than he and his teammates found them.
Stenberg called it "something to be proud of" but said it doesn't mean anything without a victory.
Bowden, who will head off to the NFL draft, just wants to enjoy one last experience with his teammates, win or lose.
Each player -- and they're not the only ones on UK's roster -- overcame their own personal odds and adversity on the way to the careers they've enjoyed, and all credited Stoops with helping them get there.
Stoops is well-deserving of the praise, if not for his ability to develop quality players, then certainly his willingness to give those players a chance in the first place.
As a result, the perception of UK football has changed.
The Cats are now seen as winners, which drastically helps when it comes to recruiting, as well. Developing players leads to winning, which leads to those players moving on to the NFL, which leads to better recruiting. It's the life cycle of any successful college football program.
And it's a cycle that Stoops hopes to keep going for years to come.
"I want to be successful at Kentucky," he said. "I want to build something at Kentucky. I think they deserve it. There's no reason why we can't."
With the strides the Wildcats have made over the last four years, the sky's the limit for the next four.
