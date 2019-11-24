After exhibiting improved execution in Friday's 82-62 conquest of Mount Saint Mary's, No. 9 Kentucky hopes to build on that momentum on Sunday against Lamar.
Tipoff for the BBN Showcase encounter is set for 5 p.m. CT in Lexington's Rupp Arena.
And, despite coming off a comfortable 20-point victory, UK head coach John Calipari continues to want rebounding improvement at the offensive end.
"Again, we only get six offensive rebounds (against Mount Saint Mary's)," Calipari noted. "C'mon. It's not like we made every shot. We shot over 50%, but there's still 25 rebounds and (we) get six. That's not acceptable -- it's just not.
"I'm telling them, 'Whoever in this room wants to play more, offensive rebound -- I'm going to leave you in the game."
What the Wildcats (4-1) did do well on Friday is shoot well and defend well.
UK shot 55% from the floor, made 40% of its 3-point shots (6-of-15), and knocked down 16-of-18 free throws for 89%. Mount Saint Mary's, meanwhile, was limited to 36% from the floor, including only 5-of-24 accuracy from beyond the arc (21%).
The Cats narrowly won the rebounding battle, 35-31.
Nick Richards led Kentucky (19 points, six rebounds, three blocks), along with Ashton Hagans (16 points, career-high seven assists, seven rebounds). Immanuel Quickly (13 points) and Tyrese Maxey (11) also scored in double figures. Maxey added a season-high five assists.
EJ Montgomery, who missed the previous three games with a right ankle injury, contributed seven points and six rebounds in only 15 minutes.
"Just happy to get back out there," said Montgomery, a 6-foot-10 senior forward. "Sitting back watching from the bench was no fun. I was glad to get on the floor with my guys again."
Lamar, meanwhile, is also off to 4-1 start -- including BBN Showcase victories over Mount Saint Mary's (76-61) and Utah Valley (74-68).
The Cardinals are led by 6-6 senior forward A.J Atwood (18 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 5-10 sophomore guard Davion Buster (15.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and 6-4 senior guard V.J. Holmes (10 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4 apg). In addition, both 6-8 junior power forward Avery Sullivan and 6-foot Ellis Jefferson are averaging 8.2 points per game to fill out a balanced attack.
Thus far, Lamar has been exceptional at the defensive end, limiting the opposition to just 36% shooting, including only 28% from 3-point range. On average, the Cardinals outrebound foes by four per game and outscore the opposition by 13 points per game.
Lamar is a member of the Southland Conference, and has made six NCAA Tournament appearances (5-6 all time). The Cardinals last won a NCAA Tournament game in 1983, defeating Alabama 73-50.
Kentucky wraps up BBN Showcase play on Friday against visiting UAB of Conference USA.
