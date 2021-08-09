LEXINGTON — When NCAA rules changed and state laws deemed student-athletes eligible to receive payments for their name, image and likeness rights during the summer, the landscape of college sports seemingly changed overnight.
Players from across the country have cashed in on lucrative endorsement deals this offseason, but with college football set to kick off in less than a month, coaches are wondering how much of a distraction those money-making opportunities will be once the season begins.
Some of the University of Kentucky’s players have already gotten in on the action, too. Wide receiver Josh Ali and cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. have signed with Keen Water, and a number of Wildcats — including quarterback Will Levis, tight end Izayah Cummings and even coach Mark Stoops — are on Cameo, a website that sells personalized videos from celebrities and athletes.
It’s different than anything college sports has seen before, but Stoops hasn’t shied away from the topic.
“NIL is a major concern of how it affects our game, how it affects your locker room,” he said at Friday’s UK media day at Kroger Field. “For me personally, yes, I’m concerned about the way it affects our team. We’ve talked about it a lot. We’ve educated them as best we can.”
With that being said, Stoops added, he doesn’t anticipate any issues from his players.
“It does not seem to be a problem to this point,” he said. “Many of our players feel like they just want to concentrate on football. The great ones will do that because they know they have an ability to do something special, have an opportunity to play at the next level, and that’s really where they want their concentration to be.”
Consider seniors Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal among those not rushing out to scoop up endorsement deals.
“If this came out maybe two years ago, it could have been a good avenue I’d gotten into,” said Kinnard, an All-SEC offensive lineman destined for a career in the NFL. “With this last year coming up, we all look back at the end of the season and say, ‘Man, it flew.’ I’m just taking this opportunity to really focus on what I need to do, and NIL can wait until I’m done with college.”
For Paschal, a defensive end looking to cap off his tumultuous college career with a flourish, there are pitfalls that come with any extra attention.
“In any locker room anywhere, guys will get upset over playing time or anything like that,” Paschal said. “It’s not uncommon for any college football team to have jealousy on their team, but at the same time, we know to separate NIL from football.
“At the end of the day, we’re a family. We want the best for each of our brothers on the NIL side, but at the same time when we’re at the facility, it’s strictly ball. We know that. I feel like we’re doing a great job of separating the two.”
Though there are limits to how much interaction football staffs can have with their players regarding NIL issues, the UK athletic department offers access to third-party organizations that can help navigate the endorsement waters.
“To think that all of these student-athletes across the country aren’t going to run into some problems, then we have our head in the sand,” Stoops said.
It also adds an intriguing aspect to players signing autographs for fans. The Wildcats were unable to sign autographs at Kentucky’s Fan Day on Saturday — due more to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic than anything else — but Stoops acknowledged that it’s a practice that’s likely to change.
“Absolutely it’ll change,” he said. “I anticipate that a lot of our players will, and I anticipate that a lot of our players may not. I think that’ll be across the country.”
He just hopes fans understand.
“We have really good kids, very good players that are very conscientious, that do so many things to help the community,” Stoops added. “They’re so unselfish, and they really want to do right. They really do.
“I just appreciate our players. What that looks like, where they can make a few dollars, I think we all can understand that, too. I don’t see any of our players overly consumed with going out and trying to do this NIL thing. I see them concentrating on football, and I hope it stays that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.