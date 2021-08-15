With the start of every new college football season comes high expectations, lofty goals and limitless opport- unities. It’s natural, of course, for teams and players to talk about all the positives and potential that awaits them in the weeks and months ahead.
For many, though, it doesn’t take long for their sky-high ambitions to come crashing down to earth. Whether it’s preseason adversity, players not living up to the hype or simply a case of a team not being as good as advertised, fall camp often serves as a harsh reality check.
A little more than a week into practice, the University of Kentucky has faced its own fair share of challenges — but the Wildcats aren’t letting that spoil the progress they’re making.
In fact, UK coach Mark Stoops was jovial in meeting with the media after Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage at Kroger Field.
Stoops, perhaps the most even-keeled coach in football, joked with reporters and even broke away from some of the typical coachspeak that precedes the start of a season.
“Feel good about the scrimmage, for the first scrimmage of the year,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a ton of work to do, a ton of situational work we’ve got to get done next week, but for the first opportunity to go in the stadium and compete in the scrimmage, we did some good things on both sides.”
Now entering his ninth year in Lexington, Stoops always seems to avoid speaking in extremes. Reading between the lines, however, it’s easy to tell when the Wildcats put forth a poor performance.
Saturday wasn’t one of those days.
At the same time, though, as pleased as Stoops was with his team, you can’t deny that the Wildcats are working through some hiccups.
Freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, a four-star speedster out of Frederick Douglass High School, went down with an apparent ACL sprain late last week.
Crowdus, one of several wideouts vying for position among UK’s crowded receiving corps, will miss the next several weeks — an important stretch as UK prepares for its season-opener against Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 4.
Before fall camp ever began, starting tight end Keaton Upshaw suffered an injury during summer conditioning that could potentially cause him to miss the entire season.
Linebacker D’Eryk Jackson, the presumed heir apparent to Jamin Davis at middle linebacker, experienced a non-contact lower-body injury in the spring and will miss the whole year.
Wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr., another one of UK’s pass-catchers who were anticipating a breakout season, tore his ACL during the spring and will miss all of 2021.
Injuries are a natural part of football, even before the games ever begin.
How teams handle
that adversity, though, is
often a strong indication
of their players’ mental
toughness. As the old saying goes: When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
Consider UK among “the tough.”
Adversity is nothing new to the Wildcats, after all. In addition to on-field setbacks, they’ve had to work through the loss of linebacker Chris Oats, who suffered a stroke in spring 2020, and the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman last fall.
So, as the Cats work through the struggles that are sure to come — like with any college football season — it won’t be a surprise to see them move forward, unfazed. In fact, that’s expected at this point.
Stoops and his staff have done a tremendous job of building depth within the program, and UK’s strong batch of leaders are paving the way.
“We don’t have a problem with looking for leadership, that’s for sure,” Stoops said.
And, as the challenges continue to come, that’s what it takes to be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.