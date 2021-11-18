With only two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the Kentucky football team’s chances of improving its bowl game options are slim. At the same time, though, the Wildcats need to close the year on a strong note to keep their postseason hopes from dwindling.
UK defeated Vanderbilt 34-17 on Saturday in Nashville to snap a three-game losing skid. Since then, the Cats’ bowl game projections have remained fairly consistent.
UK’s hopes for a College Football Playoff berth or a New Year’s Six bowl game invitation were dashed with disappointing defeats to Mississippi State and Tennessee — both games, arguably, the Cats should have won.
So, instead of heading off to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta or the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, odds are that the Cats will be headed to the beach next month.
Despite a 7-3 overall record and a 5-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play, UK remains in the middle of the pack of the league’s postseason pecking order.
Georgia and Alabama hold down the top two spots of the College Football Playoff rankings, followed in the Top 25 by No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 25 Mississippi State.
Though it’s possible four SEC teams are invited to New Year’s Six bowls — some outside help would obviously be needed in the final weeks of the regular season — the likeliest scenario is for Georgia and Alabama to reach the CFP semifinals, with Ole Miss also making a NY6 bowl.
With the Citrus Bowl taking the first pick of remaining SEC teams, its likely selection will be Texas A&M. That leaves the SEC-affiliated “Pool of Six” — the Duke’s Mayo, Gator, Liberty, Music City, Outback and Texas bowls — to pick among the league’s remaining teams.
Once the selection process reaches that point, there’s no real order of importance. Each bowl-eligible school submits its preferred destination, each bowl game submits its preferred competitors, and the bowl selection committee tries to match them up.
The best-case scenario for Kentucky, first of all, is to simply beat New Mexico State and Louisville to end the regular season. Get that done, and then let the chips fall where they may.
That would likely leave Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi State battling it out for their preferred postseason landing spot, though the Razorbacks still have a meeting with Alabama on tap and the Bulldogs have a matchup with Ole Miss looming.
Looking at how the selection committee tries to avoid repeat bowl-game appearances, it’s likely that the Gator (UK played there last season) and Duke’s Mayo (UK played in the then-Belk Bowl in 2019) aren’t realistic.
That leaves the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, the Music City Bowl in Nashville, the Texas Bowl in Houston and the Liberty Bowl in Memphis as UK’s top destinations.
Even though the Cats played in the Music City Bowl in 2017, the relationship between UK fans and Nashville is a well-documented success for all parties involved.
However, most analysts have the Cats heading to Florida instead.
The opponents differ, but Bill Bender (Sporting News), Stewart Mandel (The Athletic), Steve Lassan (Athlon Sports), Jerry Palm (CBSSports) and Mark Schlabach (ESPN) all have UK reaching the Outback Bowl.
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura predicts the Cats will appear in their second straight Gator Bowl, and Sporting News’ Bill Bender thinks they’ll make the short trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl.
So, the Cats’ postseason fate remains up in the air, but the picture is at least getting clearer. If UK can beat New Mexico State and Louisville, it helps the Cats’ chances of reaching their preferred bowl game.
It may not be Atlanta or New Orleans, but heading to the beach in the middle of winter doesn’t sound so bad.
