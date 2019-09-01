LEXINGTON
It wasn't always pretty, and it wasn't always easy, but the University of Kentucky did just enough in its season-opening victory against Toledo on Saturday.
The final score -- 38-24 in favor of the Cats at Kroger Field -- isn't indicative of the struggles that UK experienced throughout the contest, most notably during the first half that resulted in a 14-all tie at intermission.
As Cats coach Mark Stoops put it, "There is an awful lot to improve on, that's for sure."
There were miscommunications on defense, which prevented UK from taking its first lead until Chance Poore's 46-yard field goal put the Cats up 17-14 in the third quarter.
There were missed opportunities for junior quarterback Terry Wilson and Kentucky's offense, which saw too many drives stall out without points.
There were even four fumbles by the Cats, two of which ended up in Toledo's possession.
Despite all of that, however, UK came away with the win -- and ultimately, of course, that's what matters.
"It's always a good thing when you walk in and you won by 14 points and you're frustrated in a lot of ways, but that's OK," Stoops said. "We're striving to be the best we can. We left a lot on that field, but we also did a lot of good things."
If the Cats take anything away from Saturday's victory -- as frustrating as it may have been -- perhaps it's the sheer fact that they still know how to win football games.
Good teams simply find a way.
The defense stepped up when it needed to, especially linebacker DeAndre Square (game-high 11 tackles, 1.5 stops for loss, one interception).
Despite a rocky start, Wilson finished with a 19-of-26, 246-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Running backs Kavosiey Smoke and A.J. Rose scored once each, including Smoke's breakaway 40-yard scamper that put the Cats up by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter.
UK pulled away in the second half, especially after Toledo starting quarterback Mitchell Guadagni left the game with an injury early in the third period. The Cats' Chris Oats was called for a targeting penalty and subsequently ejected after hitting Guadagni, who was sliding after a 19-yard gain.
Regardless of how you feel about the penalty -- "a tough call," Stoops called it -- it left Guadagni on the sideline after he'd amassed 195 yards of total offense and one rushing TD. At times, he was the best player on the field.
The Rockets' reserve quarterback was already injured entering the contest, so third-stringer Carter Bradley was thrust into action. By then, UK's defenders were like sharks in the water.
"Early on, it was frustrating," Stoops recalled. "(Toledo) did a nice job. They were getting us in third and manageable, third and medium, and they were converting. Give them credit. They do a nice job, and we needed to step up."
By the end of the afternoon, the Cats answered their coach's call.
Was it always aesthetically pleasing? No, but it was enough to capture the win. For a team still trying to find its footing early in the season, it's better than starting out 0-1.
In the meantime, Stoops is already itching to get back to practice and fix the things that went wrong. After all, he knows slow starts in future games won't always be overcome.
"There is a lot (to work on)," Stoops admitted. "There is a lot. We're always going to be grateful with a victory. Never going to apologize for winning a football game. I was proud of them and the good things that we did and staying the courses and staying patient and imposing our will late in the game."
Better late than never. And for the Cats' sake, there are worse things than a 1-0 start.
