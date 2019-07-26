University of Kentucky junior safety Davonte Robinson will miss the entirety of the 2019 season, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday.
Robinson suffered an injury to his right quadriceps muscle that will require season-ending surgery.
The Lexington native played in all 13 games last season, including three starts. He recorded 42 tackles with four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries -- including a 30-yard scoop and score on the final play of UK's 27-176 win at Florida.
As the Wildcats' most experienced defensive back, Robinson was projected to slide into the starting safety role vacated by Mike Edwards, a third-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft. UK will instead rely on a trio of returners in senior Jordan Griffin and sophomores Tyrell Ajian and Yusuf Corker to help fill that void.
