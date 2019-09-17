Before the 2019 season ever began, it was obvious just how many questions surrounded the University of Kentucky football team's defense.
How would the Wildcats' inexperienced players step into their new roles? How would the defense perform without star Josh Allen? What would become of a defense that ranked among the best in the country last season?
As it turned out, the defensive line has been a huge positive. In the Cats' 3-4 scheme, their linebackers have been true playmakers and game-changers, with a tenacity that reaches from sideline to sideline.
However, the biggest problem -- and it was the same issue throughout the offseason -- has been Kentucky's secondary. The Cats lost every starting defensive back from last season's 10-3 team, and it didn't help matters when projected starting safety Davonte Robinson was lost for the year before ever playing a snap.
In three outings, Kentucky has surrendered 267.7 yards per game through the air, which puts the Wildcats at 101st among 130 NCAA Division I FBS teams.
Only South Carolina (311.7) and Vanderbilt (332.5) give up more passing yards among Southeastern Conference members.
In other words: That's not very good.
When it comes to total defense, the Cats have given up 390.3 yards per game -- 80th in the nation.
Their run defense, though nothing special, is 50th-best with just 122.7 rushing yards allowed per contest.
There's plenty of work to be done throughout the defense, but it's clear which group needs the most improvement.
Unfortunately for Kentucky, it's also the group with the least amount of depth.
In Saturday's 29-21 mind-numbing loss to Florida, the Wildcats lost free safety Yusuf Corker for the game when he was ejected on a targeting penalty during Florida's first scoring drive of the evening. True freshman Taj Dodson entered in Corker's place, but an injury he suffered in the second half now leaves Dodson questionable for this week's game at Mississippi State.
True freshman M.J. Devonshire, a backup cornerback, is "questionable, at best" for this week's contest after undergoing wrist surgery Monday, UK coach Mark Stoops said. That leaves fellow true freshman Moses Douglas -- yet another defensive back in need of experience -- in line for more work against the Bulldogs.
With the amount of uncertainty they're facing, it won't be an easy task for Stoops & Co. to get the secondary back on track, either.
"Young guys got to get in there," Stoops said. "Inexperienced guys got to understand: Under that extreme pressure, their habits are going to come straight to the surface. We got to create winning habits, do things right all the time, over-communicate."
In preparation for last week's game, the Cats had loudspeakers on the practice field to simulate game noise. They'll do it again this week to get ready for the cowbells in Starkville, Mississippi.
"Some young guys, they've never been out there when it's loud," Stoops said. "It's not just the offenses that have a hard time communicating. Defenses do, too. We had crowd noise very, very high in certain periods to make them look at each other and give hand signals."
Even with that approach, there were still miscommunications against Florida. The Gators' first touchdown went to a wide-open receiver for 15 yards, and their last score was a 76-yard sweep run that came as a result of blown coverage in the secondary.
"I think with young guys in that position, if things start going bad, get a couple injuries, it's human nature, I think, for them to get a touch rattled," Stoops said, "and get caught up in the moment a little bit. That's when they have to focus on their details and their technique. Sometimes that strays."
Saturday will be the first real road test for Kentucky and its young defensive backs, but the Cats won't have to face a stout aerial attack -- the Bulldogs throw for just 187.7 yards per game.
If UK struggles against the pass in this one, though, the Cats are in for a long season ahead.
