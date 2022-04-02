After hearing feedback from numerous NFL teams over the last several weeks, former Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson wanted to use UK’s Pro Day to cement his standing among potential draftees.
Robinson was among more than 10 former Wildcats who showcased their talents in front of scouts from all 32 NFL franchises Friday at the Joe Craft Football Training Center in Lexington.
According to what he’s been told, Robinson expects to be one of the first 100 players selected at the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
“I just want to show that I’m a complete receiver,” Robinson said, “that I can go out there and run the whole route tree. I can play inside, I can play outside, and do everything a team needs me to do.”
Robinson, a 5-foot-11 speedster from Frankfort, set single-season records in his lone year at UK — reeling in a program-best 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also named the Citrus Bowl MVP in the Cats’ 20-17 win over Iowa.
With each passing day, he said, becoming an NFL player gets closer and closer to actually happening. Since declaring for the draft on Jan. 6, foregoing his final year of eligibility, it’s been a nonstop effort to get prepared for the next level.
“You just get more and more excited,” said Robinson, who cited Tom Brady as the quarterback he’d most like to catch passes from. “... It’s a long process, but it’s fun.
“I was dreaming about this moment since I was 5. It’s kind of surreal. I have to just calm myself down. It’s going to happen, you just have to wait.”
Former UK offensive lineman Darian Kinnard compared pre-draft workouts to a marathon.
“The past two, three months have been consistently going, consistently running around, consistently doing stuff to make yourself better and present yourself to these teams,” said Kinnard, a 6-5, 344-pound bulldozer. “The biggest thing I wasn’t prepared for was how long this process is, how it drains you as a player — but I’ve been enjoying it so far.”
Kinnard, who earned consensus First-Team All-American honors this past season as UK’s right tackle, is open to playing any position in any scheme — as long as he gets an opportunity.
“Honestly, I feel like I fit better for heavy run-style offenses, but at the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and do a job,” he said. “I have complete confidence in what I do in terms of running and pass blocking, but I think a lot of people perceive me as a better fit for heavy run-style teams.”
Josh Paschal, a 6-3, 278-pound defensive end, holds a similar mindset.
With his versatility, the 2021 AP First Team All-SEC selection feels he can play in either a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive scheme. But above all else, he said, he’ll provide a presence in the locker room right away.
“The more you can do,” Paschal said, “the more valuable you are. Whatever team drafts me, they’re going to get a leader. That’s something I can do. I can change locker rooms, and I will change locker rooms. I’m going to go there and I’m going to compete and I’m going to work my butt off every single day, and that’s something I won’t shy away from. It doesn’t matter the circumstances, I’m going to come in every day and give it my all.”
The full list of UK Pro Day participants included: Wide receiver Josh Ali; safety Yusuf Corker; offensive lineman Luke Fortner; Kinnard; nose guard Marquan McCall; defensive back Quandre Mosely; Paschal; tight end Justin Rigg; Robinson; offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal, an early entrant to the draft after one year at Kentucky; and quarterback Terry Wilson, who transferred to New Mexico last year after three seasons with the Cats.
Though he couldn’t speak for everyone, Robinson said, he credited Kentucky’s pro-style offense and overall professionalism for helping him get ready for the NFL.
“Obviously, this past year helped me in a big way,” he said. “Just about every meeting room I was in, I was able to understand what was going on just because I’ve been in that pro-style scheme before.
“This place allows you to grow as a person. There’s really good people here. It doesn’t get better than that.”
