The lingering questions around the Kentucky football program were answered this week — sort of.
As the Wildcats prepare for Saturday’s season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field, head coach Mark Stoops offered a preview of what to expect, at least from a personnel standpoint.
The biggest issue as it relates to UK football has been centered around All-Southeastern Conference rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was arrested on a DUI charge in May and later pleaded guilty in July. It was all public knowledge, yet Stoops, and to a lesser extent athletic director Mitch Barnhart, have repeatedly stayed off the topic in their media availability during fall camps.
The expectation — none based on confirmed facts, mind you — is that Rodriguez will miss multiple games with a suspension. All we know for now is that he won’t play in the season opener Saturday.
Also circling the rumor mill in recent weeks is that other players are facing disciplinary action, due to undisclosed reasons.
That much was evident Monday with the release of Kentucky’s depth chart, which also left out linebacker Jordan Wright.
Stoops didn’t elaborate on the situation, which only muddies the water and creates more speculation moving forward.
“I expect a few of them will have multiple-game suspensions, but I don’t know,” Stoops said Monday in the first of his weekly press conferences for the 2022 season. “I’ll address it next week. I expect maybe one of them will be back next week. We’ll see how it goes.”
Not very reassuring if you’re a UK fan.
The silver lining is that the Cats most certainly have the depth to fill in for those absences.
The negative, though? Stoops finally addressed the cloud that’s been hanging over his program, but not in any meaningful way.
Who will be back next week, if anyone? What’s the reason for their suspensions? And, in a worst-case scenario, how long could they last?
The one question that has been answered is actually the most important: Who steps up in their place?
For the running backs, UK is going with a familiar face — Kavosiey Smoke — as its starter Saturday. Though work is certainly expected for Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson, sophomore JuTahn McClain and others, Smoke presents the best chance for the Cats.
Smoke has excelled before and was even mentioned alongside Rodriguez as potential heirs apparent once A.J. Rose left. However, Smoke missed time in 2020 and Rodriguez seized the opportunity in his absence. Now, though, he’ll get the chance to prove himself.
On the defensive side, the Cats will be without Wright on the edge. Though he played only six games in 2021, the super senior tallied 30 tackles, six pass break-ups, four tackles for loss and one sack. In his place will be J.J. Weaver, who returned from a torn ACL to make 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions in 2021.
UK’s handling of the suspension rumors and speculation hasn’t been ideal, but take solace if you’re a Cats fan: The on-field product won’t suffer.
Kentucky clearly has the tools and the talent to fill in for any deficiencies, even against a tough-minded Miami (Ohio) team that’s favored to win its division in the MAC.
What we know is who will be missing for the season opener.
When things really get interesting is what happens next week when UK is tasked with a conference-opening road matchup at Florida.
