It's finally time for the bright lights in the desert. The University of Kentucky is headed to Las Vegas for a few days, and there will be some gaming going on, but on the basketball court
Instead of seeing how their fortunes might stack up, the Wildcats will be looking for more tangible results that will define what kind of college basketball team they are right now.
Utah will be a warmup on Wednesday, then the big test will come Saturday, when UK faces an Ohio State team that was poised to become the latest No. 1 team until Minnesota unloaded on the Buckeyes on Sunday.
Instead of getting a second shot this season at a No. 1 team, UK will be No. 6 taking on No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday.
No matter what the numbers say, this sill be a formidable challenge for the Wildcats. It's one of those games the team circled on its calendar a while back, knowing it would be a high-profile test in a high-octane setting.
UK has been getting the fight and finish message pounded into its collective psyche for more than a week now. Calipari knows the games coming up for UK will be a major step up in level of competition.
"How we finish games is going to be vital because we're going to be in a bunch of close games," Calipari said after UK dispatched Georgia Tech 67-53 last Saturday. "We're not going to be 25 points better than people. We're going to play some people coming up who may be 20 points better than us. Then it's like do we have any fight in us to even this stuff out?"
That will be one of many questions UK needs to answer on this double-header trip. Utah shouldn't pose a huge challenge, but it will be another chance for some UK guys to keep excelling, and others to find their upward climbing skills again.
In the keep excelling category as UK heads west are Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey.
Calipari started the three guards against Georgia Tech, and they all delivered in varying ways.
Hagans scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished seven assists. Quickley equaled his career-high of 16 points. Maxey made contributions on the boards and on defense to overcome the fact he has made one of 17 shots over the past two games.
"Ashton is basically spoon-feeding us for baskets, and when they take that away he can score in multiple ways," Keion Brooks said after the Tech win.
Hagans has been driving with authority, finishing and/or getting fouled. All three of UK's guards have been better getting to the rim and looking for contact. Quickley has found a mid-range floater.
Hagans (43-for-49), Maxey (32-for-36) and Quickley (29-for-31) are a combined 104-for-116 from the free-throw line for 89.7 percent. UK is the eighth-best free-throw shooting team in the country.
"That's a big difference in games when it's a possession-by-possession game," said Josh Pastner, Calipari's former assistant at Memphis and how head coach at Tech.
UK associate head coach Kenny Payne was on Calipari's radio show Monday night and he thinks Hagans is finishing drives more now because he's confident and is accelerating through layups.
Payne also agreed with Calipari that Richards took a step back in the Tech game, not being assertive and playing confident. Payne thinks Richards has to learn to dominate inside, and take that mindset in games with him.
"If there's talent but you don't fight and the other team is a better team, you're losing," Calipari said.
UK's coaching staff is also having to go back to the basics with EJ Montgomery after the sophomore didn't score nor rebound much against Georgia Tech.
Both Richards and Montgomery will have to be big against Ohio State.
What they show these few days in the desert, along with every important part for UK, will define where this team is heading toward the end of 2019.
