The University of Kentucky's offense could look drastically different this season.
Last year, the Wildcats primarily kept the ball on the ground. With the running ability of star Benny Snell Jr. and the elusiveness of quarterback Terry Wilson, UK found much of its offensive success with a plodding run game.
However, things are different now. Snell is gone, and the Wildcats -- who finished last in passing in the Southeastern Conference a year ago -- appear primed to take their system in a new direction.
Darin Hinshaw, UK's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, said as much Monday afternoon during an appearance at the Louisville Quarterback Club.
"Last year, we were more about running the ball," Hinshaw told Larry Vaught of Vaught's Views. "We had a first-year quarterback with Terry Wilson, and he only threw about 20 times a game. We are going to have to increase that this year to 35 to 40 times a game."
Read that again, if you think your eyes are deceiving you.
The Wildcats were, predictably, always going to open up the playbook a little more for Wilson, a strong-armed 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior. However, Hinshaw's comments show that UK is willing to do far more than that.
Last season, the Cats ran the ball 41 times per game to the tune of 202 yards per contest. Most of that damage was done by Snell -- 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year, in total. Even Wilson, who finished as the team's second-best rusher, tallied 547 yards and four TDs on the ground.
Compare that to just the 22.8 passing attempts per game UK attempted last year, and it's hard to fathom such a monumental shift in schemes.
Wilson completed 180-of-268 passes for 1,889 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. By all standards for starting college quarterbacks, those aren't good numbers. However, Wilson's 67.2 completion percentage was a bright spot -- perhaps a glimpse of what he can do if given the full trust of the coaching staff.
Lynn Bowden gave some insight into his quarterback two weeks ago at SEC Media Days.
"Terry's developing as a true quarterback, not just a running quarterback," UK's top wide receiver said. "We work every day, me and him, just throwing the deep ball. Unfortunately, we couldn't connect on some of the deep balls last year throughout the whole season. So this year, our main focus as a whole receiving corps and quarterback corps, we just want to focus on connecting the deep ball."
That work was on full display in Kentucky's Blue-White Game during the spring, when Wilson completed 10-of-12 pass attempts for 191 yards and two TDs. Bowden caught four of those throws for 66 yards and a score.
Granted, those numbers came against the Cats' second-string defense, but Wilson passed the eye test. His poise showed not only that he can be competent throwing the ball, but that he can also be explosive and efficient.
"What we strive for are big plays like that, so I feel like we did a good job out there of letting it rip and throwing the ball around," Wilson said afterward. "We were throwing and catching, looking really good."
Mix that with Wilson's ability to run the ball, and he instantly becomes UK's most dynamic offensive player.
Last year's "run, run, run" approach came out of necessity, especially with a defense that could keep the Cats in the game. This year, though, "Touchdown" Terry will be the team's key to success.
"We had the defensive player of the year (Josh Allen) and we knew what we had to do, and that was the recipe for winning 10 games, and we are going to find the recipe this year," Hinshaw said. "We should have won 12 last year and 10 the year before. We are very close to making Kentucky great."
Now, it falls on Wilson to get them there.
