LEXINGTON -- Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 16 points, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey added 14 points apiece, and the University of Kentucky opened its exhibition basketball slate with a 80-53 win over Georgetown College on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Nate Sestina, a graduate transfer from Bucknell, chipped in 11 points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds for the No. 2 Wildcats.
It didn't take long for UK to get going, either.
The Cats jumped out to 25-6 lead midway through the first half, getting 12 points from Quickley as the Cats separated themselves from the jump.
"In practice, we've been getting after each other, competing very hard," said Hagans, who finished with more assists by himself (6) than Georgetown did as a team (4), "so you know everybody was very excited to come out and let it off against somebody else, and you know that's what we did in the beginning."
Georgetown -- the defending NAIA champion, led by former Scott High School and Western Kentucky University guard Jake Ohmer's game-best 25 points -- scored 12 unanswered points late in the first half to draw within 15 points before Sestina's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Cats a 43-25 halftime lead.
Ohmer converted a three-point play that cut the Tigers' deficit to 45-33 at the 16:17 mark of the second half, but UK answered with a 12-0 scoring outburst of its own.
The Cats kept Georgetown at bay from there.
"We started the game pretty good, but we have to make sure we finish strong," Quickley said. "We've been putting in a lot of work though -- before school, after practice, things like that -- and continuing to condition is going to push us to the next level."
Quickley made 5-of-7 shot attempts for the game, including 3-of-4 from long range, while Hagans made 5-of-9 shots and swiped a game-high four steals.
Since the two guards are now sophomores, Quickley noted, that makes them veterans on this year's team.
"I got to learn from guys like PJ (Washington) and Reid (Travis) last year," he said. "I've just been trying to pass on what I've learned to guys like Keion (Brooks Jr.) and our other new guys. I try to help them anyway I can, and I'm still learning everyday, too."
For the game, UK made 30-of-61 shot attempts (49.2%), including 9-of-22 from 3-point range (40.9%). The Cats also converted 11-of-17 free throws (64.7%), dished out 15 assists with 12 turnovers and claimed the edge in points off turnovers (16-7), bench production (31-13) and paint scoring (36-24).
The Tigers, meanwhile, made just 16-of-64 shots from the floor (25%) and 3-of-15 from distance (20%). They sank 18-of-22 foul shots (81.8%) and committed 14 floor errors.
Despite the Cats' length and athleticism advantage, though, the Tigers claimed a 45-39 rebounding lead and outscored UK 12-7 on second-chance opportunities.
"Georgetown was physical and outrebounded us, and most of it was just scrappiness," UK coach John Calipari said. "You had to go in and they were going to throw a body on you. They are not just letting you go get balls, and they played well."
One factor to the rebounding battle, Calipari admitted, was losing center Nick Richards to an ankle injury midway through the game. The 6-foot-11 junior's status is unknown, which may lead to the Cats playing smaller lineups than normal moving forward.
"We could play three guards and be fine," Calipari said. "Immanuel, obviously Ashton and Tyrese, I mean, you've got three 6-3ish kind of guards who have some toughness to them, so you can do it. The issue becomes shot blocking and how we are playing behind those three."
With the win, UK improved to 137-12 all-time in exhibition matchups, including 34-1 under Calipari.
The Cats return to action for another exhibition against Kentucky State on Friday, followed by their regular-season opener against top-ranked Michigan State on Nov. 5 in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.