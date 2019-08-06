Brad Wilkerson confesses that following the conclusion of his baseball playing career he "really didn't have an interest in swinging a bat again," but, then, life has a way of presenting opportunities that are just too tantalizing to pass up.
Ultimately, for Wilkerson, the 2nd Annual Bluegrass World Series at Louisville Slugger Field -- which runs Wednesday through Saturday -- has proved to be one such opportunity.
So, this week Wilkerson, the former Apollo High School and University of Florida superstar who spent parts of eight season in Major League Baseball, will once more put on a uniform, step into the batter's box, and take his rips.
"It's going to be great, and I'm really looking forward to it," Wilkerson said, who will compete for the Louisville Stars, a collection of former major and minor leaguers who will join the Owensboro RiverDawgs, Dubois County (Ind.) Bombers, and Hattiesburg (Miss.) White Sox in the four-team field.
"I'm looking forward to seeing guys I played with and against. Hopefully, we'll perform well and put on a good show for the fans."
He will be joined on the Louisville Stars by former Owensboro Catholic High School and University of Louisville star pitchers, Justin Marks and Neil Holland.
Now 42, Wilkerson got the bug to play in the Bluegrass World Series from Jarrod Saltalamacchia, a teammate with Texas Rangers in 2007 who later became an assistant coach for Wilkerson at King's Academy High School in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Saltalamacchia, 34, will also play in the event, and he helped convince Wilkerson that it was time to locate his jar of pine tar.
"I didn't start working out for this until the last month or so," Wilkerson said. "I'm not in the shape I was in an active player, but I've lost lost 20 to 25 pounds and have gotten in decent shape.
"I've been hitting off a tee at my home and then I came into Owensboro this past week and did some hitting out at Apollo a couple of days."
Having a bat back in his hands has taken some getting used to.
"It felt awkward at first," Wilkerson said, "but it begins to feel more natural the more swings you take.
"A buddy of mine runs an adult baseball league in West Palm Beach, and I actually played in a game two weeks ago. I saw the ball good and I hit two balls hard. So, it didn't go too bad -- I hadn't seen a pitch in nine years."
Wilkerson, of course, became a legendary figure in Owensboro athletic circles.
He first burst onto the scene in as a youth baseball star in 1989, when he led Owensboro Southern's 11-12 All-Stars to the Bambino League World Series.
Two years later, as a 13-year-old eighth-grader, the lefthander was on the mound winning postseason games for Apollo High School, where he led the Eagles to the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals as a junior in 1994 at Kentucky Wesleyan College. A year later, as a senior, he was selected as Kentucky's Mr. Baseball recipient.
Also in 1995, Wilkerson was Most Valuable Player of the World Junior Baseball Championship, pitching a three-hit shutout against Taiwan in the gold medal game, hitting .360, and leading Team USA with three homers and eight RBIs for the tournament.
He signed with the University of Florida, where he starred in the outfield and on the mound -- earning two national player of the year awards as a junior in 1998. He holds numerous program records, including career batting average (.381), career slugging percentage (.714) and career on-base percentage (.531). He was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Wilkerson was a first-round selection (33rd overall) by the Montreal Expos in the 1998 Major League Baseball Draft, and while working his way through the minor leagues was a starting outfielder for the United States' gold-medal winning baseball team at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
As a big-leaguer, Wilkerson was The Sporting News Rookie of the Year with the Expos in 2002. He finished his MLB career with 122 home runs, 399 RBIs and a .247 batting average. In 2005, be belted 32 home runs and scored 112 runs for the Washington Nationals.
Wilkerson wrapped up his big-league playing career in 2008.
"I don't miss playing at all," he insists. "What I do miss is being on a team, being with the guys -- I miss the associations that come with being in the game.
"Coaching has filled that void a little bit. I resigned (at King's Academy) following the (2019) season. I'm looking for another coaching job right now. Hopefully, I can stay in the game."
This week, of course, Wilkerson's focus is on playing in the game again.
"I'm going to have a lot of family up there, and I'm looking forward to playing with Justin and Neil," he said. "On Saturday, we have the potential to draw a big crowd when we play the RiverDawgs.
"I believe this is going to be a lot of fun."
