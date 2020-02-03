For almost two decades, Shaun Williams has been a familiar face in 3rd Region sports.
After playing football at Kentucky Wesleyan College from 1995-99, Williams was looking for a way to stay closely connected to the sport. Not long after, he found a calling — as an official.
For the past 18 years, Williams has served as a football referee and baseball umpire for high school games throughout the area. A year after joining the officiating ranks, he donned the stripes to call basketball games, as well.
Over the years, Williams has become a constant figure in local sports. He’s recognized by players, coaches, athletic directors and even fans. For all of the hard work and dedication he puts into the craft, the 42-year-old was selected out of 938 licensed officials as football’s 2019 KHSAA Official of the Year on Friday.
“It feels good to put the time in and feel like you’re getting rewarded for all the effort you put in,” said Williams, who received the same award for baseball in 2011.
According to Brad Phipps, the assigning secretary for 3rd Region football, there couldn’t be a better selection.
“He’s a great guy, and he’s a great official,” Phipps said. “In anything he does, he’s very professional. If you talk to any of the people he works with, they’ll tell you he’s personable and has a great attitude.
“Very rarely does he get shaken or upset. He takes officiating seriously, and he treats it as a profession, which is something we’ve pushed in our association — being a professional, putting forth a professional attitude, doing the extra training that it takes and all of the little things.”
Williams, who played football, baseball and basketball at Jenkins High School in Jenkins, Kentucky, never expected to end up in western Kentucky, either. After high school, he walked on to play football at the University of Louisville. When head coach Howard Schnellenberger left the school after the 1994 season, however, so did Williams — who continued his journey west to play for KWC.
After his playing days were over, Williams needed something new.
“It was one of those things for me to stay around the game,” he said. “I learned all of the new rules that came out as the game changed and evolved. Once I did that, the following sports just happened to fall in line. I was so used to playing football, I went to officiating, and it wasn’t much different.”
For the last five years, Williams has been in charge of his own officiating crew. He compares his role to being the group’s “quarterback.”
“I have all of the pre-play snap information I need to know and just try to make sure everyone’s in the right place,” he said. “I need to make sure everybody is prepared for each play.”
And it doesn’t stop just there.
“We do a lot of film study during the offseason or during the week when the season’s going on,” Williams said. “We do conference calls as a crew and we go over the previous week’s film. We talk about any plays that may seem to be out of whack or anything we had a question over.”
Phipps commended Williams for his demeanor in speaking with players, as well.
“The kids love Shaun,” Phipps said. “He talks to them and will explain things to them. He works with them. Shaun also works at Headquarters Barber Shop there in Owensboro as a barber, so a lot of the local kids and coaches go there and even know him outside of officiating.”
This past year, Williams even had the opportunity to officiate into the KHSAA playoffs. He worked games at Boyle County and Louisville DeSales, followed by the Class 5-A championship game between Covington Catholic and Frederick Douglass at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
“That was awesome,” Williams said. “I got to do it with (Owensboro’s) Lorhn Frazier, so that made it even more special. We had an unbelievable game.”
The cherry on top, Williams added, was that it was likely his last go-around as an official — at least for the next four years. With a son ready to enter high school, Williams is turning in his whistle and stripes for a seat in the stands.
“As a father, that’s what I wanna do,” he said. “I want to sit and watch the game through my son’s eyes for four years. I’m looking forward to just sitting back and watching football.
“I got to do some playoff games and the state final. This is kind of like my swan song.”
