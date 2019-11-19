BOWLING GREEN -- Carson Williams poured in 27 points to lead seven Hilltoppers in double figures as Western Kentucky dominated Campbellsville 109-66 in a men's college basketball game on Monday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU will take a 4-0 record into Friday's game against Mid-American Conference favorite Bowling Green State at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"We didn't take Campbellsville as seriously as we needed to in the first half, and I thought it showed," Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. "We gave up way too much dribble penetration and they had some kids step up and knock down shots, too.
"We challenged our team at halftime, and our guys responded with a different level of energy and commitment in the second half. We shared the ball well and we guarded the ball much better at the other end of the floor."
The Tigers, ranked No 21 in NAIA, played on even terms with the Hilltoppers for a long stretch of the opening half.
WKU broke from the gate fast to take a 9-0 lead, but Campbellsville slipped in front 30-29 on a 3-pointer by Devaunte Robinson at the 6:62 mark. The Hilltoppers doubled up the Tigers 24-12 the rest of the half to secure a 54-41 advantage at intermission.
Western buckled down considerably on defense over the final 20 minutes, surrendering only 25 points and limiting the Tigers to just 24% shooting. Campbellsville scored only 11 points in the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Williams, a 6-foot-5 junior power forward, had a night to remember -- finishing 11-of-13 from the field. He also made each of his three free throws, secured five rebounds and made two steals in 30 minutes.
"It was a fun game to play because everyone contributed," Williams said. "We've got a bunch of scorers on this team and no one minds sharing the ball, which is a great situation for us to be in. The chemistry on this team is very, very good."
WKU also got 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists from 6-11 sophomore center Charles Bassey, 14 points and five assists from 6-2 junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth, 11 points and five assists from from 6-3 graduate guard Camron Justice, and 11 points and five rebounds from 6-5 senior swingman Jared Savage.
Mercurial 6-1 freshman point guard Jordan Rawls scored 10 points and dished three assists, and 6-6 junior guard Josh Anderson produced 10 points and two blocks.
WKU also got four points, six rebounds and four blocks in only 12 minutes from 6-11 senior backup center Matt Horton.
"It was good to see Matt add to (our production) when he was in there," Stansbury said, "That was encouraging."
The Hilltoppers shot 62% from the field, including 65% in the second half, when they drained 6-of-10 shots from 3-point range. WKU also shot 85 percent from the foul stripe (17-of-20) and won the rebounding battle, 44-31.
"We have a lot of confidence," Bassey said. "We trust each other, and it's just a matter of us coming out and playing hard every game. If we do that, good things will happen and everything else will take care of itself."
Campbellsville (4-4) was led by David Simmons, a 6-3 senior guard out of Henderson County, who scored 13 points. Justin Tucker and Ritchie Mitchell each added 11 points,
