Hancock County’s Logan Willis was ready for a breakout season.
The junior fullback, who finished second on the team with 613 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in as many games last season, used last week’s 44-0 season-opening win over Breckinridge County as a true coming-out party.
The 6-foot, 210-pound bruiser rushed for 123 yards and two scores on just 13 carries.
Not bad for a player who started his high school career as an offensive lineman.
“I was a right tackle,” Willis said, laughing. “I shed some weight a little bit and got faster and got stronger. I came to summer practice last year, and the coaches just said, ‘You’re going to run the ball.’
“It’s definitely been a pretty big goal of mine to start running the ball.”
And run, he has.
In 2020, Willis was the second part of the Hornets’ 1-2 punch, with Darian Clay serving as the team’s top rusher (920 yards, 13 TDs). With Clay having graduated, Willis sees the opportunity ahead of him.
“Now, there’s really a lot of pressure on me running the ball,” he admitted. “Over the summer, I’ve been working hard, dieting, running, lifting and trying to get in great shape like (Clay) was. I want to be as good as him — even better than him.”
Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks expects a huge season from Willis, too.
“We knew he was going to come in and be our primary guy at that fullback position,” said Eubanks, whose team runs a potent triple-option offense. “We expected to give him the ball 10-plus times. We did pretty well and got to the running clock or else we would’ve given him the ball more.
“It wasn’t until last year that we saw he could run the ball, but he’s a natural fit. He’s big-bodied, and he runs really well for that size. He’s not scared of contact, he takes care of the football — it’s a natural position for him to transition to.”
In fact, Eubanks said, the time Willis spent on the offensive line only helped him grow as a player.
“What we try to do, from the youth all the way up, is not pigeon-hole kids into certain positions,” he said. “As they age and they get older and mature, then they’ll have a different appreciation for the whole product of the team and not always playing one position. He does have that perspective on what a lineman’s thought process is.”
Willis still uses that physical mindset to his advantage.
“Really, when I run, it’s just trying to get through the line, get to the second level and hit somebody and get as many yards as I can,” Willis said. “Just keep working, just moving my legs and getting yards.”
Eubanks recently sent Willis highlights of former NFL All-Pro fullback Mike Alstott, who played 12 seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a model to follow.
“That’s Logan’s style,” Eubanks said. “That’s how we want to see him run, with a balance and getting a little bit lower, driving those knees through and improving week to week. He’s only one year into running the ball, so there’s a lot of room to improve there.”
Moving forward, Willis has goals of his own. Individually, he’d like to surpass 1,000 rushing yards. As a team, his sights are set on winning a district championship.
“My plan is to go out there and get as many yards as I can for the team,” he said. “We’ve been working hard all summer, trying to win district and beat every team dominantly.
“We know the potential we have and how good we can be.”
