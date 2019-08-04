Wilson 'comfortable' in 2nd year

LEXINGTON -- Terry Wilson doesn't feel the same pressure that he did a year ago.
The University of Kentucky junior quarterback was at ease during the Wildcats' media day on Friday at Kroger Field, and it's a feeling that he expects to continue for the rest of his career.
"A year ago, my eyes were super wide," the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder said, surrounded by cameras and media members. "Now, I'm just calm, relaxed -- I feel like that's my personality. Now that I have a season under my belt, it's gonna be just like that on the field."
In his first year with UK, Wilson helped guide the team to a 10-win season and a Citrus Bowl victory. However, Wilson didn't have the type of impact he'd hoped for.
The strong-armed signal-caller threw for 1,889 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 13 games. He completed 67.2% of his passes but only threw the ball 20 times per game. Wilson exploited his speed and quickness often, racking up 547 yards and four TDs for the season.
Now, the Oklahoma City native is ready for Cats' passing attack to take a step forward.
"We're loaded," Wilson said. "We have the depth that we need. It's gonna be fun just to show everyone what we can do and how explosive we can be. This whole fall camp is gonna be fun, and we're gonna be getting the ball down the field and having fun."
Wilson spent all summer trying to improve his game. From running and throwing every day to playing in 7-on-7 games with his teammates and studying film, Wilson based his entire offseason around putting in the extra effort.
"Everybody's been working hard this whole summer," he said, noting that it all starts with him. "It is contagious and spreads all over the team. We know it's a long season, and we're putting in the work. The offseason is the best time to get better at your craft.
"I became more vocal with the guys, and I feel more comfortable just being myself out there, being a leader and being accountable."
UK's coaching staff has taken notice of Wilson's progression, as well.
"He has worked awfully hard," offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said. "I think you saw the improvement in the spring at throwing the deep ball. ... I think what he's begun with his technique, with his fundamentals over the offseason, I don't think there's any question he's going to be a better football player."
UK head coach Mark Stoops commended Wilson's dedication to studying film, especially.
"He had an opportunity to watch every throw he made last year," Stoops said. "If you just look at fundamentals, yards we left on the field, he sees that. But it's hard, easier said than done.
"He's worked hard. I appreciate the effort."
So what did Wilson take away most from his extensive film sessions?
"If you don't see the blitz, you're gonna get hit in the mouth," he said, laughing. "You've got to know where everything's coming from."
And, Wilson only expects to get better through fall camp and into the season.
"I have to stay on myself and be demanding of myself," he said, "and just make sure that I'm taking care of everything I can take care of. If you take care of the little things, everything else should fall into place."
