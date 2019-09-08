LEXINGTON — What was supposed to be another chance for the University of Kentucky to get better Saturday night turned out to be a potential season-altering evening at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats prevailed over Eastern Michigan, 38-17, but by the end of the game, not many of the 55,240 fans in attendance were worried about the final score.
It hadn't been the most efficient of outings for UK quarterback Terry Wilson, but his night came to a premature end late in the third quarter, and his outlook for the remainder of 2019 is now in question.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior scrambled out of the pocket for a 19-yard gain before going down with a horse-collar tackle by Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Turan Rush. A somber hush fell over the crowd as Wilson stayed down and didn't return to his feet for several minutes.
Eventually, a cart was brought out and, with a brace on his left knee, the Oklahoma City native was taken to the locker room -- but not before waving to the crowd, who broke out into a "Terry! Terry!" chant in response.
For the game, Wilson completed 14-of-26 passes for 144 yards. He rushed eight times for 43 yards, including a 2-yard TD run that gave UK a 24-3 lead with 5:03 left in the third period.
Less than four minutes later, though, Wilson's night came to a screeching halt on another run. And who knows how long he'll be gone?
At this point, nobody knows, but UK coach Mark Stoops called the injury "significant."
Wilson will undergo an MRI Sunday morning, when the Wildcats' staff will learn more about their quarterback's outlook for the future.
"Just absolutely feel terrible for Terry," Stoops said after the game. "He's done a remarkable job. That's a tough break for him, for us, but we have a lot of confidence in Sawyer or whoever takes the snaps under center, and we'll play to win."
Stoops, of course, was referring to backup quarterback Sawyer Smith, who tossed a 54-yard scoring strike to Ahmad Wilson on his very first throw as a Wildcat.
The junior transfer from Troy completed 5-of-9 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns in his UK debut and, more importantly, helped the Cats improve to 2-0 heading into next week's home matchup against SEC foe Florida.
"I thought he did a good job," Stoops said of Smith. "He missed a couple of reads when guys were open, but that comes with reps. ... If he has to go, then we have a lot of confidence in him and we'll build around his strengths."
No matter what Smith is ultimately capable of achieving under center with the Cats, any amount of time missed by Wilson would be a tremendous blow to UK's hopes moving forward.
Wilson was the starter for a reason, and he's played a massive role in helping the Cats win 12 of their last 15 games.
His elusiveness gives UK a different look out of the backfield, and his comfort level -- though not to the level that it probably should be -- was growing with each and every game.
Still, Cats players and coaches are going to put on a brave face and move forward, because there's simply no other alternative.
"No matter who's back there, we're gonna go out and do our job," said offensive lineman Landon Young. "... Whether it's our first quarterbak, our second quarterback or our 18th quarterback, we're gonna do our jobs and make sure he does his."
There's no phrase more prevalant for UK right now than "next man up," but for the Cats' sake, they'd better hope their first man isn't down for long.
