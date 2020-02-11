Malik Wilson scored 21 points to lead Apollo High School to a 71-49 boys basketball victory over Hancock County on Monday night at Eagle Arena.
Cameron Frantz added 12 points, and Dan St. Claire had 10 for Apollo (5-20), which won its second straight outing.
The Eagles outscored Hancock County 23-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Collin Elder led the Hornets (9-13) with 15 points, while Ryan Ogle finished with 12.
HANCOCK COUNTY 12-14-15-8 — 49
APOLLO 16-14-18-23 — 71
Hancock County (49) — Elder 15, Ogle 12, Potts 9, Ferry 9, Keown 4.
Apollo (71) — Wilson 21, Frantz 12, St. Claire 10, Kinison 9, Hamilton 8, Ash 6, Rowan 3, Deaton 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 66, FREDERICK FRAIZE 46
Landon Huff scored 17 points to guide the Raiders to victory in Cloverport.
Kevin Foster also posted 12 points for Trinity (9-17), which won its third consecutive game.
Noah Pate scored 20 points for the Aces (3-20), who also got 16 points from Xander Jennings.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 20-22-15-9 — 66
FREDERICK FRAIZE 9-7-17-13 — 46
Whitesville Trinity (66) — Huff 17, Foster 12, Edge 7, Hall 6, C. Mills 5, Smith 4, G. Howard 4, Hernandez 3, E. Howard 3, Boarman 2, Dickens 2, B. Goetz 1.
Frederick Fraize (46) — Pate 20, Jennings 16, Farris 5, Gelding 3, Lagadinos 2.
CENTRAL HARDIN 60, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 53
Brian Griffith scored 19 points as the Aces fell in Elizabethtown.
Ji Webb added 12 points for Catholic (16-9).
Deonco Wilkerson scored a game-high 21 points for the Bruins (11-13), and Chase Elmore added 12.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-11-13-17 — 53
CENTRAL HARDIN 24-6-12-18 — 60
Owensboro Catholic (53) — Griffith 19, Webb 12, Weaver 5, Scales 5, Riney 4, Hartz 4, McFarland 4.
Central Hardin (60) — Wilkerson 21, Elmore 12, George 7, Turner 6, Hay 5, Ash 5, Keith 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 58, McLEAN COUNTY 53
Karmin Riley scored 24 points as the Lady Hornets won in Calhoun.
Bailey Poole added 14 points for Hancock County (13-14), which went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line and made nine 3-pointers.
Bailie Walker scored 21 points for McLean County (14-10). Natalie Patterson chipped in 10.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-15-25-8 — 58
McLEAN COUNTY 11-11-16-15 — 53
Hancock County (58) — K. Riley 24, Poole 14, Roberts 7, Kratzer 5, Lindauer 5, H. Riley 3.
McLean County (53) — Walker 21, Patterson 10, Johnson 7, Burrough 7, Rush-Owen 4, Hampton 4.
DAVIESS COUNTY 39, WARREN CENTRAL 25
Katie Mewes scored 18 points, including 14 in the first half, in the Lady Panthers’ win in Bowling Green.
Daviess County improved to 10-14.
The Lady Panthers held Warren Central (9-17) to single-digit scoring every quarter.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-13-7-12 — 39
WARREN CENTRAL 4-7-8-6 — 25
Daviess County (39) — Mewes 18, Ayer 9, Anderson 5, Paige 3, Daugherty 2, Mason 2.
Warren Central (25) — Johnson 5, Leach 4, Robinson 4, Simmons 4, Conner 3, Lewis 2, Whitfield 2, Ray 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 65, FREDERICK FRAIZE 45
Josie Aull and Morgan Kinsey scored 17 points apiece in the Lady Raiders’ win in Cloverport.
Cassidy Morris added 16 points for Trinity (10-14), which trailed by one at halftime and outscored Frederick Fraize 38-17 after intermission.
Olivia Weatherholt scored 14 points for the Lady Aces (8-16), while Lily Nottingham chipped in 10 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17-10-21-17 — 65
FREDERICK FRAIZE 14-14-9-8 — 45
Whitesville Trinity (65) — Aull 17, Kinsey 17, Morris 16, Hibbit 7, Hatfield 2, McDaniel 2, Graham 2, Logsdon 2.
Frederick Fraize (45) — Weatherholt 14, L. Nottingham 10, Thurman 8, Dupin 6, Hurst 5, Williams 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 52, OWENSBORO 48
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 11 points and Tamia Smith added 10 points with seven rebounds as the Lady Devils fell in Harned.
Brooklyn Williams hauled in 15 rebounds for OHS (5-21).
Cassidy McDaniel finished with a game-high 17 points for Breck (18-7). Sydney Tucker added 11 points.
OWENSBORO 12-17-6-13 — 48
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10-24-10-8 — 52
Owensboro (48) — Hughes 11, Smith 10, Williams 6, Lawrence 6, Gonzo 5, Worth 4, Pappas 4, Hrabalikova 2.
Breckinridge County (52) — McDaniel 17, Sy. Tucker 11, Mucker 9, Tabor 5, Sk. Tucker 5, Lucas 2, A. Tucker 2, Grimes 1.
