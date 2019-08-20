After finding a recipe that worked to the tune of 10 wins a season ago, the University of Kentucky football team will have to cook up a different dish in 2019.
Based simply on the players who left, the players who have returned and early indications out of fall camp, the Wildcats need to flip their script. By this point, everyone's aware of just how depleted Kentucky's defense will be -- seven starters from last year are gone, including the entire secondary -- and UK head coach Mark Stoops hasn't yet found enough players to step up and fill those voids.
That only leaves one option.
For the Cats to remain competitive this season, the load falls on the offense's shoulders.
Last year, it was the defensive unit that carried UK's lackluster offense. Of course, there was Benny Snell running his way to the top of the program's all-time rushing list, but even the now-Pittsburgh Steeler wasn't enough to help the Cats score more than 26.6 points per game -- good for 85th in the nation.
Where UK made up the difference, however, was with a defense that gave up just 16.8 points per outing and ranked sixth in the country in doing so.
That won't be the case this time around.
Though the Cats' defense made improvements from the team's first scrimmage Aug. 11 to this past Saturday, it's evident that the full product isn't quite there yet.
Cue Terry Wilson & Co.
"We're getting where we need to be," the junior quarterback said after Saturday's scrimmage. "We're still working. I feel like we've been taking a lot of big strides this camp."
Those big strides will need to become giant leaps very soon, with Aug. 31's season-opener against Toledo looming in the very-near future. And it all starts with Wilson.
"Myself, I've been coming along and feeling more comfortable," said the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder. "Just being the big leader out there on the field that I need to be.
"I feel like it's my job to help those guys be positive and keep what we're doing."
Some of Wilson's improvements have come through natural progression -- he noted at UK's media day on Aug. 2 just how much more comfortable he is, entering his second year with the Cats -- while other developments are through his own dedication to the craft. There's a noticeable difference in Wilson's attitude from last year and a palpable hunger in his eyes to get better.
"He is very confident out there, how he's handling himself," Stoops said of Wilson. "He's got a lot of composure. He looks very confident, both in terms of leadership and making plays."
Wilson always had the ability to scramble for yardage or launch the football downfield, but his issues didn't stem from either of those areas. Where Wilson struggled as a first-year starter was with making the smart plays -- dump-off passes to running backs, intermediate routes to tight ends or even decisions as simple as just throwing the ball away to avoid sacks.
So how has he learned from those mistakes?
"Just going to my (running) back," he said. "Knowing when the pocket is collapsing down, the two things I can do is either scramble or throw it to the back, not take a sack or forcing it and throwing it up so the defense gets it. Being quicker getting to my backs, because the backs have been open this whole camp."
It may not seem like much, but it's a small piece to the overall offensive puzzle for the Wildcats -- and, ultimately, a positive sign moving forward.
Last season, Stoops and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran played to the team's strengths: Run the ball, control the clock and keep the defense in positive territory to do its job.
Everything is shaping up for the unleashing of UK's offense in 2019.
"Terry's really taken a big step forward this fall camp," offensive lineman Logan Stenberg said. "He's really just sitting back there in the pocket, more comfortable, making better throws and better decisions. He's on time. He's not panicking. I think last year we saw a couple times he was a little frazzled back there, but he's a lot more comfortable and he's looking really good."
Wilson has the stamp of approval from teammates and coaches, but it's only a matter of time until he's on full display. For the Cats' sake, it'll have to be an explosive show.
