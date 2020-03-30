After suffering a season-ending knee injury early in the 2019 college football campaign, University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson is working his way back to the field.
The 6-foot-3 junior went down during the Wildcats’ 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7 — in UK’s second game of the year. He underwent successful surgery for a torn petallar tendon in his left knee less than two weeks later, beginning the Oklahoma City native’s long road to recovery.
Though Wilson doesn’t have a timetable in mind for when he might be cleared to return, he’s making sure to appreciate the process along the way.
“You want to be out there on the field,” Wilson said of his mindset. “You’re battling and trying to get this thing right so you can go out there and have fun and be with your brothers.
“But I’m happy. I’m going to rehab, my spirits are up. ... I feel like the whole rehab process, I’ve learned a lot. I’m thankful for it. It’s making me work a whole lot harder.”
However, Wilson admits, that wasn’t always the case.
“At a point in time, it was really hard for me to get over that I got injured and that I was sitting out the whole season,” said Wilson, who threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns with 44 rushing yards and a score before going down. “There was a point in time where I didn’t wanna go to rehab. I just wanted to be away. I didn’t wanna be bothered.
“I didn’t wanna do any of those things.”
As a result, Wilson didn’t always give 100% effort in rehab. He’d skip some days and not do the work, he said, until UK traveled to compete in the Belk Bowl — a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina.
After that, it was like a switch flipped.
“After that bowl game, I came back and felt like I was a different person,” he said. “My mindset was focus, focus, focus, focus.
“It was tough for me. I’ve never been injured before or had to get surgery. It was new to me. I learned from it, and I grew a lot just trying to get better.”
A big factor in that rejuvenation was that Wilson learned he’ll soon be a father, with a due date set for late August.
“It’s already played a huge part,” Wilson said. “I have a lot of things to look forward to, and I’m just really excited.
“I feel like it’s all about focus. When football comes, it’s be prepared for that. When the baby gets here, it’s be prepared for that. I’m ready for it. I’m locked in and ready to be great.”
Wilson also got an extra dose of perspective when he sat out last season and watched receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden carry UK to an 8-5 record and a bowl-game victory.
“I’m just looking forward to running some of those plays he was running,” Wilson said, laughing. “Watching that whole offense, they stood together. I remember when I went down, they told me they got this, this season was for me. I felt like they gave their all.”
When college football can resume, Wilson noted, he’s gunning for the starting signal-caller position once again.
“I’m not scared to compete,” he said. “Competing at the quarterback position is normal, it’s what you have to do day in and day out.
“I’m not really worried about that. I’m worried about getting my leg together so when it’s time to get back on the field, just do what I do.”
