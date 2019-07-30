Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning made it nine Men's Open championships in 11 seasons with a 66-65 victory over My Brother's Keeper on Saturday night in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Treon Hogg scored 14 to lead Wimsatt's balanced attack, with also featured 13 points from Basil Deveax and 10 points each from David Simmons and Corey Gardner. Tyler Brown added eight points.
Darion Morrow scored a game-best 17 points for My Brother's Keeper, which also got 16 points from Trace Young. Montrell Dixson scored 14.
• All-Tournament Team: Treon Hogg, WCC (Most Valuable Player), Jaiden Hunter, PBG, Darion Morrow, MBK, Basil Deveax, WCC, Corey Gardner, WCC, Trace Young, MBB.
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER 16-21-9-19 -- 65
WIMSATT COMMERCIAL CLEANING 10-22-15-19 -- 66
My Brother's Keeper (65) -- Morrow 17, Young 16, Dixson 14, Moss 7, Griffith 6, Howard 5.
Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning (66) -- Hogg 14, Deveaux 13, Gardner 10, Simmons 10, Brown 8, Currie 7, Christian 4.
BOYS' JUNIOR VARSITY
• All-Tournament Team: Brian Griffith, Flight (Most Valuable Player), Kye Wimberly, Owensboro Kings, Jeremiah Goodwin, Owensboro Kings, Trey Lovell, Flight, Braden Lovell, Flight, Divion Summers, Flight.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL
• All-Tournament Team: Jaiden Greathouse, TTMA (Most Valuable Player), Adante Greer, TTMA, Malik Wilson, Springs, Amari Robinson-Wales, Dakota Walden, TTMA, Jason Williams, Ballaholiks.
DAUGHERTY HITS HOLE-IN-ONE
Luke Daugherty hit his first hole-in- one on Saturday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Daugherty aced the 140-yard No. 7 hole, using a pitching wedge.
Witnessing the feat were Blake Hayden, Harry Pedigo and Mike Hinkley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.