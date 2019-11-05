The win-or-go-home stage in Kentucky high school football has arrived, and seven area teams begin the postseason phase of the 2019 season on Friday.
• Owensboro (9-1) enters Class 5-A play against Muhlenberg County (4-6) on an eight-game winning streak, having closed out the regular season with a 22-16 victory over traditional rival Henderson County Friday night at Rash Stadium.
"We're playing with confidence and momentum, and I'm proud of what we've been able to do," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "But right now our entire focus is to get ready to play Muhlenberg County."
The District 1 champion Devils and Mustangs met on Oct. 3 at Rash Stadium, and Owensboro rolled to a 54-0 victory. In that one, Gavin Wimsatt tossed three touchdown passes, with two being hauled in by Treyvon Tinsley.
The Devils held Muhlenberg to minus-8 yards rushing and only 31 yards of total offense.
The No. 4 seed Mustangs have win two or their last three games, including Friday's 56-14 demolition of visiting Ballard Memorial.
• Owensboro Catholic (8-2), the Class 2-A District 2 champion, begins its playoff journey against No. 4 seed Todd County Central (6-4) at Steele Stadium.
The Aces, looking to bounce back from last week's 56-35 upset loss to visiting Apollo, feature senior quarterback Drew Hartz, who has thrown 49 touchdown passes with only three interceptions this fall.
See Win/Page C3
"Drew has had a phenomenal season," Aces head coach Jason Morris has said of Hartz. "He's a special player, a special quarterback."
Catholic and Todd County Central met in Elkton on Sept. 27, when the Rebels were 5-0, and the Aces pulled away in the second half for a solid 48-24 victory -- Hartz passing for 352 yards and five touchdowns.
Since then, Todd County Central has lost four of five games, including Friday's 49-22 setback at Crittenden County.
• Late-charging Daviess County (5-5), the No. 3 seed in Class 6-A, District 1, opens the postseason at No. 2 seed Henderson County (7-3) -- a team the Panthers defeated for the first time since 2008 on Oct. 18 at Reid Stadium.
The Panthers wrapped up the regular season on a three-game winning streak, including Friday's dramatic 28-27 come-from-behind conquest of visiting Warren East.
Running back Shane Riley -- one tough customer at crunch time -- leads DC with 1,434 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Colonels opened the regular season 4-0, but only managed to split their final six games. Running back Logan Green (1,083 yards, 6 TDs) is a handful.
• Coming off one of its most rewarding victories in years, No. 4 seed Apollo (4-6) should be pumped to the hilt as it ventures into deep western Kentucky to challenge Class 6-A, District 1 champion McCracken County .
The Eagles -- getting 375 rushing yards and six touchdowns from Harold Hogg -- were dominant in rolling to a three-touchdown victory at Catholic last week, and will be hoping to avenge that infamous 81-51 loss to McCracken in the final game ever played at the old Apollo Stadium back on Sept. 27.
McCracken has been enigmatic in recent weeks, losing at Henderson County (33-28) on Oct. 25 and barely surviving winless Christian County (19-14) on Friday.
• McLean County emerged as, arguably, the area's most surprising team this season -- going 6-4 after losing 18 battle-tested seniors to graduation.
The Cougars, seeded second in Class 2-A, District 1, entertain No. 3 seed Hancock County (3-7) at Paulsen Stadium to open postseason play. McLean defeated Hancock in a late-season matchup at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
The Cougars, who have won six of seven games since starting 0-3, average 332 rushing yards per contest.
The youth-laden Hornets closed the regular season with three consecutive defeats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.