Windy Hollow Speedway is preparing for a strong close to the 2021 racing season.
On Sunday, the dirt track will host both the Race On Memorial and the Enduro Fun Day to close the 51st year of operation.
It will also be the last event promoted by Evelyn “Rooster” Miller, whose father, Hal Miller, built the track in 1970. Over the years, the Miller family has been instrumental in building the legacy of Windy Hollow.
“The immediate feeling is, how much is it going to rain?” Miller asked, with a laugh. “The Race On Memorial has been rained out twice. The other feeling, though, is a kind of satisfaction. I’ve put together a good team, we’ve worked hard, we work good together, and finally, we get to wrap it all up and put a nice, big bow on it.”
The Race On Memorial will honor drivers that have passed away, with race classes memorializing Ryan Peters, Clay “Fuzzy” Davis, Jerry Fortner, Steve “Kink” Bowman and Tommy Brooks. The Scrapper class will also honor Hal Miller, who died in 2014.
“It’s a different spin on a memorial event,” Miller said. “Instead of doing four or five throughout the year, we wanted to do one giant event.
“We’re honoring all of those guys this year in this one race. It’s been rained out twice, so fingers crossed that we’ll get this one in.”
There will also be a 51-lap Enduro race — “51 laps for 51 years of Windy Hollow,” Miller said — for entry-level cars, along with a Run Whatcha Brung race that’s open to any race car, regardless of class, as long as it passes a safety inspection, in addition to a Figure 8 race on dirt.
Halloween spirit will also be in full gear, with the Track or Treat event and a costume contest for children and race cars.
“Last year, we started Track or Treat, where we line the race cars out during intermission so drivers can give out candy and other goodies to kids,” Miller said. “We had a blast doing it last year, so we’re doing it again.
“It’s going to be a long day, but it’s going to be fun. We’ll start under the sun and finish it up under the lights.”
Pit gates will open at 10 a.m., general admission gates open at noon, and races will begin at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids aged 8-12 and free for anyone younger. Pit tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for kids.
Miller, who stepped back into her role as track promoter in 2019, expects a tremendous final event after a tumultuous couple of years.
“When I stepped in, I promised to stay two years to get it settled out and help with all the improvements that needed to be done,” she said. “But the unknown with the pandemic and how long the pandemic would last, it’s been a challenge like no other.”
Miller retired from her position as executive director of the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross in November 2020, but the track has kept her busy ever since.
“Last year, racing was the only spectator sport allowed in the state for a while,” she said. “It was fun. Everybody was excited to be there, and it just made it really enjoyable.
“I’ll miss the fans and the racers and my staff tremendously, but I am ready to step away. If it wasn’t for the staff we put together the past two years, I don’t know if I could’ve lasted this long.”
For Miller, who’s relinquishing control to new lease-holders on Nov. 1, the track will always hold a special place in her heart.
“It was important to me, for my family, to continue the legacy of Windy Hollow,” she said. “If you talk to fans and racers, there’s this special thing about Windy Hollow. You just feel it when you’re there. That’s why we did it — to keep that legacy going.”
