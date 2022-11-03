Windy Hollow Dragway announced its division champions for the 2022 bracket-racing season on Wednesday after capping off a seven-month campaign this past weekend.
Champions included: Marion’s Tim Samuel in the JKV Core Buying & Automotive Sportsman Division; Bremen’s Matt Luckett in the Pro Division; Owensboro’s Cody Field in the Joe’s Transmission Super Pro Division; Owensboro’s Wayne Baggett in the Trophy Division; and Philpot’s Billy Johnson in the Jr Dragster Division.
