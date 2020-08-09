With Windy Hollow Speedway set to celebrate its 50th-year anniversary, Evelyn “Rooster” Miller has returned as the track’s promoter ahead of Sunday’s season-opening races.
The fabled dirt track, located just outside Owensboro, will feature four classes in 2020 and run at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday through Nov. 8. The shortened campaign will be dedicated to Miller’s parents, Hal Miller and Deanna Miller, along with the former staff and racers who have been deemed the “Legends of Windy Hollow.”
Hal Miller built the track and opened it in May 1970, and over the next several decades, the Miller family helped the track rise to prominence. When the latest owners left the track late last year, Rooster Miller had a decision to make.
“I looked around and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this needs a lot of work,’ ” Miller recalled. “I just decided that after 50 years, I either have to do the work or let it sit. If it sits, it may never come back.”
And so, Miller returned to the track after a 22-year absence.
What followed was a massive effort to overhaul the facilities. The grandstands received a makeover, which included new seating boards, and more than 400 loads of dirt were brought in to renovate the track itself.
Spectators will be required to maintain social distancing and wear masks, per guidelines from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We put so much dirt on the track,” she said. “My first goal is to make sure the track is safe for drivers. COVID-19 has really thrown a wrench into everything, so we want to make sure everyone follows the guidelines, too.”
Over the years, Miller operated the speedway for six years total and the drag strip for 17 years.
She still owns Windy Hollow Restaurant and is executive director of the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Even though she’s already busy, the 2020 racing season is all about upholding the Miller family’s legacy.
“My dad and I spent a lot of good times down here,” Miller said, “and my mom and I put on a lot of good races down here.
“It was important enough for me to do this, that we have already spent more money upgrading the facility this year than we did in the 50-year history of either track.”
Miller admitted that she doesn’t truly know what to expect when the season begins, but the early response from the public has been positive.
“I know a lot of people are excited that Windy Hollow is opening,” she said. “A lot of people thought it might close. There are a lot of people excited about coming back to the track.
“We’ve all been boxed up this year, so for those that want to get out in a safe manner, we’re going to have some fun.”
Admission for adults is $10, children ages 8-12 are $5, and kids 8 and under will be admitted for free.
