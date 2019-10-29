Winning culture drives DC

In a season when programs of lesser stature would be rebuilding, the tradition-laden Panthers of Daviess County High School have, once again, simply reloaded.
And how.
Opening 2019 with a roster chock-full of inexperienced varsity personnel, DC (20-2-2) has nonetheless evolved into one of the state's most potent forces on the pitch heading into Wednesday's battle against East Carter in the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals at Bryan Station High School in Lexington.
The Panthers, who won the state championship in 2016, will be making their fourth trip to the final four since 2010 under head coach Doug Sandifer.
"We have good kids and good players, and age doesn't seem to matter," said Sandifer, whose team blanked host Warren Central 1-0 in Saturday's quarterfinal match in Bowling Green. "We try to get them to do the simple things very well, and we work on those things over and over..
"Defensively, to limit scoring opportunities we try to make sure opponents don't get in good scoring position. We commit to that and say, 'This is what we're going to live on.' We need to defend as a team, help each other out, and take (opponents) where the bulk of our players are."
Daviess County has allowed only 27 goals all season while scoring 86.
"Offensively, we know what butters our bread and we will go to that over and over again," Sandifer said. "We average about 10 corner kicks a game and that's something we put great emphasis on. You have to make the team understand the importance of the opportunity of running a play that we know -- that if everybody does their job, we have a chance to score.,
"Beyond this, I just think we tend to wear teams down, and because of this, I believe the advantage goes to us late in matches."
DC is led by senior forward Jacob Boling, who has scored a team-best 32 goals, to go with eight assists, and junior forward Hunter Clark, who has produced 22 goals and a team-high 22 assists.
"Hunter Clark on the wing is a real handful for anyone to try and defend," Sandifer said, "and no one we've played has been able to stay with Jacob Boling. He does so many things well, and he has an ability to know where the ball is going to end up that is very rare in this sport -- his anticipation is outstanding."
As is the Panthers' winning culture, which, Sandifer believes, also plays a significant role in the perpetual success of the program.
"I would like to think that has a lot to do with it," said Sandifer, now in his 25th season as the Panthers' mentor. "These players take a lot of pride in the tradition we've built through the years, and they don't want to be the team to let down the tradition.
"But it doesn't just happen. They know they have to step up and take their games to another level, and they're doing soccer-related stuff 10 months out of the year -- and there are other coaches out there teaching them the game, as well."
And, speaking of coaching, Sandifer is proud of the staff he's been able to assemble within the DCHS program, which includes assistants Michael Fitzmaurice, Ryan Jones and Jason Goddard.
"I'm blessed to have the help I have -- they do an outstanding job," Sandifer said. "I trust them completely with our team, and the kids love these guys.
"All of us are working together on a daily basis to help this program be the best it can be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.