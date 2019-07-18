Following its best season in 41 years, the University of Kentucky football team will almost assuredly take a step back in 2019 -- but that isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the Wildcats enter a period of transition.
Last year, Mark Stoops's squad went 10-3, capping off the campaign with a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. It was the program's first 10-win season since 1977 and its first bowl victory since 2008.
That was last year, though.
Gone are the program's all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell Jr., and the 2018 National Defensive Player of the Year, Josh Allen. Both stars -- along with 12 other starters -- leave a void in production that Stoops will have to replace if the Wildcats want to continue the momentum they've built over the last few seasons.
After losing so many players, it's unrealistic to expect the same level of success Kentucky experienced a year ago.
You won't hear that from Stoops, who will take the stage Thursday during the last day of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. Like any coach, he'll push the "next step forward" narrative, while the players joining him -- junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., senior linebacker Kash Daniel and senior offensive lineman Logan Stenberg -- will say the same thing.
As we all know, though, it's a task much easier said than done.
The Cats will have to find their footing early as they work so many younger and inexperienced players into crucial roles. The talent is there to be successful, of course, but the key to sustaining it will be their mental approach.
Sure, questions surround the UK running game. With Snell gone, who's left to pick up the slack? Is A.J. Rose ready to lead the backfield, or will it take a committee approach to move the football?
The passing game is no different. Quarterback Terry Wilson will have to step up and become a viable passing threat, in addition to his elusiveness and running ability. Bowden, UK's top receiving threat from 2018, needs to continue his progression as a dynamic target downfield.
The offensive line, though it lost three starters, will depend on a boost from the return of 6-foot-7, 324-pound tackle Landon Young, who missed all of 2018 with a knee injury. But how effective will he be after sitting out a full season?
On defense, how will new coordinator Brad White handle the loss of Allen and six other starters, including the entire secondary?
Despite all of the lingering questions, none of those issues are unique to UK.
Roster turnover in college football happens every year, whether it's in the form of graduation, transfers or early entries to the NFL Draft. What truly makes the difference is how those teams adjust.
Top-tier programs don't rebuild, they reload.
Stoops, who's either maintained the same level of success or improved it each of his six years in Lexington, will have to show that he can reload, too. His career at UK has seen a steady increase in wins -- 2-10 in 2013, 5-7 in 2014 and 2015, 7-6 in 2016 and 2017, and 10-3 in 2018. Along the way, he's created a positive culture in the locker room.
Coaches can bring in as many talented players as they want, but without that foundation in place, the whole thing crumbles.
What Stoops has done, which is especially impressive within the confines of the SEC, is show Kentucky football how to win. The importance of a winning culture in college football can't be overstated.
That attitude and perseverance were on full display last year when the Cats, despite a middling offense, put forth the sixth-best defense in the nation. There was nothing overwhelmingly flashy about the defense -- no big turnover or sack numbers. They simply did their jobs.
It's something Stoops has preached to his players since arriving: Do your jobs, and the rest will take care of itself.
"I don't care who you are, what ream you are, what you're doing," Stoops said following UK's Blue-White Game during the spring, "when you go out there on that field, you better have a competitive spirit about you and a competitive nature."
The Wildcats will likely take a step back in 2019, but they'll still have the talent and ability to reach a fourth consecutive bowl game. Eight wins isn't an unreasonable expectation, but with the winning culture that UK has been building, exceeding that mark wouldn't be a surprise, either.
