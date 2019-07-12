The Western Kentucky University men's basketball team has signed 6-foot-2 guard Jordan Rawls, head coach Rick Stansbury announced Thursday.
Rawls, who plays for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., was originally a member of the 2020 graduating class but will reclassify to 2019 and join the Hilltoppers this summer.
"We're glad to finally have Jordan join our family," Stansbury said. "He brings a high skill level to our team, and there's no question he has tremendous upside. I've known his father for a good portion of my life, so I know what kind of family he comes from. He has a terrific father and mother, and we're excited to have him in our program."
Rawls, rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, averaged 23 points and seven assists per game last year in helping Hamilton Heights to the National Association of Christian Athletics Division I national championship and a 34-4 record. It was the program's third national title in four years.
Rawls' father, Keith, was a standout for Austin Peay in the late 1980s, when Stansbury was an assistant for the Governors.
ROBBINS WINS GO SERIES TOUR TITLE
Owensboro's Hannah Robbins shot a 52 in the Girls 11-12 nine-hole division Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course in Hopkinsville, claiming a division tour championship along the way.
Other female tour winners were Crofton's Bridget Owens (16-18 Championship); Madisonville's Karra Tucker (13-15 Championship); Hopkinsville's Anna Fort (Girls 13-15, nine holes); Hopkinsville's Allie Sandifer (9-10, six holes); and Hopkinsville's Emme Hightower (8-and-under, three holes).
Owensboro's Emma Payne shot an 81 to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division on Thursday and finish runner-up for the tour.
Male tour winners included Madisonville's Trae Barber (16-18 Championship); Cadiz's Hunter Reynolds (13-15 Championship); Madisonville's Dreaw Lewis (13-15, nine holes); Leitchfield's Jackson Mayes (11-12, nine holes); Bowling Green's Johnny Brown (9-10, six holes); and Madisonville's Cole Crick (8-and-under, three holes).
CAL RIPKEN BASEBALLOWENSBOROWESTERN 6U 10,MT. WASHINGTON 2
Owensboro Western clubbed 18 hits for a pool-play victory in the Western Kentucky State Tournament on Wednesday in Elizabethtown.
Kingston Green went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Israel Hughes went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Maddox Winstead went 2-for-2, Camdyn Haynes and Carter Hinkley drove in one run apiece, Braylen Langford went 2-for-2, Blake Rudd went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, and Kendrix Evans drove in two runs.
Western returns to action Friday against Germantown 6U at 7:30 p.m.
