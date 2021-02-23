The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team has added a nationally-televised nonconference road game at No. 12 Houston on Thursday night.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
With the addition, WKU’s home series against Florida International has been pushed back to 2 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers (15-4), below the NCAA’s maximum threshold of 27 games, have worked to add games throughout the season. Earlier this year, WKU joined the Crossover Classic in South Dakota with three days’ notice, resulting in wins over Northern Iowa and Memphis, and a six-point loss to West Virginia, as well as adding a road contest at Alabama that led to a 73-71 victory.
The Hilltoppers’ final league series at home against Old Dominion the following week remains unchanged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.