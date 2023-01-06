Despite a game-high 29 points from Dayvion McKnight, the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team dropped its fifth straight game with a 70-66 wire-to-wire loss to North Texas on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.

The Mean Green jumped out to a 21-2 lead in the game’s first nine minutes before the Hilltoppers battled back to within 32-24 at halftime.

