Despite a game-high 29 points from Dayvion McKnight, the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team dropped its fifth straight game with a 70-66 wire-to-wire loss to North Texas on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
The Mean Green jumped out to a 21-2 lead in the game’s first nine minutes before the Hilltoppers battled back to within 32-24 at halftime.
North Texas pushed its advantage to 54-39 midway through the second half, but WKU got back to within 66-62 on a three-point play by McKnight with 1:38 left. McKnight’s layup with 15 seconds left cut the deficit to 69-66, but Kai Huntsberry split a pair of foul shots and the Hilltoppers were unable to make a shot the rest of the way.
Jairus Hamilton added 16 points for Western, which shot only 38.8% from the floor and 3-of-14 from 3-point range (21.4%) but made 25-of-30 foul shots (83.3%).
Tylor Perry scored 22 points and Aaron Scott finished with 11 points for North Texas, which shot 41.8% from the field, 11-of-26 from distance (42.3%) and 13-of-16 at the free-throw stripe (81.3%).
The loss dropped WKU to 8-6 overall and winless in three tries against Conference USA opponents. North Texas improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
