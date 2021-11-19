As the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team looks to wrap up its toughest three-game stretch of the season, the Hilltoppers are hoping the early-season challenges pay off down the road.
After opening the regular season with a 79-74 victory over Alabama State at E.A. Diddle Arena, the Hilltoppers hit the road for last week’s Asheville Championship in Asheville, North Carolina. Western fell in both contests — a 73-69 loss to Minnesota and a 75-64 decision to South Carolina. The Hilltoppers will then travel to face No. 11 Memphis on Friday.
“It doesn’t get any easier for us,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “... Memphis is one of the better teams in the country.
“Big challenge for us, but at the same time, it’s a good opportunity.”
When WKU coaches finalized the schedule for 2021-22, Stansbury knew mid-November would be a tough time for his squad.
Still, he noted, it’s an opportunity that his team welcomes.
“It’s easy to go out and put a schedule together and be 3-0,” Stansbury said. “... That’s all good, but is that really finding out who you are and make you better? It really doesn’t. This competition right here, you find out a whole lot more about your team — some weaknesses that you have and things you’ve got to get better at.”
The last time the two teams met, the Hilltoppers captured a 75-69 victory over Memphis in the early-season Crossover Classic title game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Stansbury admitted he was a little surprised when Tigers coach Penny Hardaway called to schedule another matchup.
“Give them credit, Penny didn’t dodge anything,” Stansbury said, noting that the Hilltoppers often have trouble scheduling top-tier opponents. “He wanted the opportunity to play us again.”
It didn’t take long for WKU to accept.
“We want to win every game, but I keep things in perspective,” Stansbury said. “I know where we’re at, where we’re at in the scheduling. We do this for a reason and a purpose.
“I look forward to that challenge. I look forward to that opportunity, no matter what that outcome is. Win or lose, it will make us better.”
Through three games, WKU is averaging 70.7 points on 41.7% shooting from the field with a 27.4% clip from 3-point range. The Hilltoppers’ biggest shortcomings, Stansbury said, have come on the offensive end.
“We hadn’t scored the basketball as well early, as consistently, as we would like to,” he said. “We’ve been in the 20s the last two games and 30s and 40s in the second half. There’s a fine line.
“You’ve got to be able to control the game some offensively.”
And, he added, it starts in the post.
“We’re just continuing trying to get better in all those areas,” Stansbury said. “Got to get better offensively. We’ve got to continue to find ways to score more around that block. We can’t depend on the jump shot consistently, we can’t depend on driving in there consistently. We have to get some baskets around that block, throw it in there.”
