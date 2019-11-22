Well-rested and coming off a road win over Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference, Western Kentucky will take confidence into Saturday’s Conference USA football battle against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Kickoff between the Hilltoppers (6-4, 4-2 C-USA) and Golden Eagles (7-3, 5-1) is set for 2:30 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium, where Southern MIss has been especially tough to beat.
“It’s always a tough place to play,” said WKU first-year head coach Tyson Helton, whose team was idle last week. “I’ve been in this conference since 1996 as a player and as a coach off-and-on, and every time you go there it’s just a tough environment to be in.
“But our team has done well this season traveling — I think we excel in that type of environment. We have a mature football team in that sense, and I think our guys are always up for those challenges. This will be a good test for us.”
Two weeks ago, the Hilltoppers won in dominating fashion at Arkansas, winning 45-19 as former Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey returned to his old school and put on a show — passing for 213 yards and a touchdown, and running for 77 yards and two TDs; earning Manning National Quarterback of the Week honors.
Storey will be looking to connect with senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson, who over the past four games has made 37 receptions for 576 yards and two scores.
In addition, WKU junior running back Gaej Walker has a league-best six 100-yard rushing games and enters with 912 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Hilltopper junior defensive end DeAngelo Malone is tied for second nationally in tackles for loss (18), and is tied for sixth in sacks (9).
“Western Kentucky is an outstanding football team and we have to be ready to play,” Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson said. “They’re well-coached and athletic on both sides of the ball — it’s going to be a war.”
Southern Miss — 4-0 at home — is coming off last week’s 36-17 win at UTSA. The Golden Eagles feature a proven commodity in junior quarterback Jack Abraham, who has thrown for 5,271 yards in 19 career games. His current completion percentage of 71.3 is first all-time in program history.
Against UTSA, senior running back De’Michael Harris gained a career-high 121 yards and scored on runs of 56 and 33 yards, and junior wide receiver Quez Watkins averages a league-best 115.1 receiving yards per game, tied for fifth nationally.
“I think they’re the most complete team (in the league), statistically,” Helton said of Southern Miss. “So, we have to play our best football, and we have a good team as well.
“We have some momentum coming off the big win at Arkansas, and we have to carry that into Southern Miss. It’s two good football teams and it should be a good game.”
