BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky’s downward spiral continued in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night.
Jordan Walker, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, drilled a straightaway 30-foot 3-pointer with five seconds to play to lift UAB to a 68-65 conquest of the Hilltoppers in a hotly-contested Conference USA basketball game in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The loss is WKU’s fourth in succession and sixth in the last eight games. The slump-ridden Toppers take a 10-10 overall record and a 2-5 C-USA slate into Saturday’s home game against ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee.
“Give UAB credit, they made one more play than we did — they’re a really good basketball team,” Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. “That’s a deep shot (Walker) made at the end, and that’s what he does.
“We didn’t win the game but I couldn’t be more proud of our basketball team — we fought, we battled.”
The final minute was riveting, to say the least.
Cam Justice drained three free throws with 44 seconds remaining to give Western its only lead of the night, 63-62.
The league-leading Blazers (17-4, 7-1 C-USA) answered 10 seconds later when reserve guard Justin Brown nailed a top-of-the-key 3 to put the Blazers back in front, 65-63.
The Hilltoppers tied it at 0:26 on a dunk by 7-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp, but it only served as a prelude to Walker’s game-ending heroics. Western guard Dayvion McKnight missed a potential game-tying 3 at the buzzer.
Western started poorly, making just one field goal in eight attempts during the first seven-and-a-half minutes as the Blazers built an 11-2 advantage.
The Hilltoppers got consecutive 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and Justice in a 17-9 spurt that pulled WKU within 20-19, but Walker scored 12 points over the last 6:28 to help the visitors from Birmingham, Alabama, secure a 34-27 lead at intermission.
UAB, which led by as many as 11 in the first half, still led by 10 after a driving layup by Quan Jackson at 17:25, but the Hilltoppers answered with a 10-0 run — tying the contest at 41 on a Josh Anderson dunk at 13:36.
It was a dogfight the rest of the way.
UAB was paced by Walker’s 21 points and five assists. Jackson and Michael Ertel each scored 10 points, and 7-foot center Trey Jemison claimed a game-best 12 rebounds.
The Blazers shot 43% from the floor, including 41% from 3-point range (7-of-17) and made 7-of-9 foul shots (78%).
Western was paced by Josh Anderson, who came off the bench to produce 16 points and six rebounds. Sharp had 11 points, six rebounds and six blocks, with both Jairus Hamilton and Justice scoring 10 points.
The Hilltoppers shot 43% from the floor, but made only 4-of-17 from 3-point range (24%) and only 11-of-17 from the foul stripe (65%) while committing 15 turnovers.
“We’ve got to climb off the mat again and be ready to play on Saturday,” Stansbury said. “Middle Tennessee is playing really well right now and, obviously, we need to be ready to go.”
