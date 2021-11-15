The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team dug itself a hole late in the first half and never fully recovered, as the Hilltoppers fell 75-64 to South Carolina in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship on Sunday afternoon in Asheville, North Carolina.
WKU shot just 31% from the floor in the first half and were outrebounded 46-28 — two factors that allowed the Gamecocks to dictate the game’s pace and led to the Hilltoppers’ second consecutive loss.
After Josh Anderson’s dunk tied the contest at 11 with 11:41 left in the first half, South Carolina reeled off a 13-2 run over the next six minutes — with 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharo’s dunk serving as Western’s lone bucket in that stretch — to build a double-digit lead.
Camron Justice, who was recently granted an extra year of eligibility for WKU (1-2), knocked down a 3-pointer 40 seconds before halftime, drawing the Hilltoppers within 31-24 at intermission.
A 3-pointer by WKU’s Luke Frampton less than two minutes into the second half sparked a 9-1 scoring outburst that tied the game at 35 with 17:11 remaining.
However, the Hilltoppers could never take the lead.
South Carolina (2-1) built its lead back to double digits on a pair of free throws by Devin Carter with 11:13 to go. Two more Carter free throws had the Gamecocks up to a 68-53 advantage with 4:31 left.
A Dayvion McKnight three-point play, followed by a 3 by Josh Anderson, cut WKU’s deficit to seven points with 4:03 to go, but the Hilltoppers could get no closer from there.
Anderson scored a game-best 16 points to pace WKU, and Jairus Hamilton posted 13 points with six rebounds and three steals. McKnight added 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jaylen Butz chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Coach Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers shot 38.3% from the floor for the game, including a 6-of-24 mark from 3-point range (25%), and converted 12-of-19 free throws (62.3%) with 18 turnovers.
Carter finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina, which also got 16 points and seven boards from Jermaine Couisnard. James Reese V added 14 points, as well.
Coach Frank Martin’s Gamecocks shot 45.6% from the floor, including 9-of-27 from distance (33.3%), along with 14-of-18 shots from the foul stripe (77.8%) and 24 giveaways. South Carolina led in second-chance scoring (11-5), bench production (26-5) and points in the paint (34-28).
WKU returns to action Friday at No. 12 Memphis.
