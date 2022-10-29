WKU FB AM box By the Messenger-Inquirer Joseph Russell Oct 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH TEXAS AT WESTERN KENTUCKYTipoff: 2:30 p.m.Site: Houchens-Smith Stadium, Bowling Green.Records: WKU 5-3, 3-1 in C-USA. UNT 4-4, 3-1. Series: Tied 4-4.Last meeting: WKU won 45-7 on Nov. 12, 2016, in Bowling Green.TV: Stadium.Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Russell Follow Joseph Russell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 44° Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Keeping their Faith: Zomi Baptist Church overcomes hardships, partners with Walnut Memorial for worship space Planting a Path: Wright keeps passion for ag going as field seed rep Marriage Licenses October 29, 2022 Divorces October 29, 2022 Circuit Court October 29, 2022 Real Estate Transfers October 29, 2022 Business Licenses October 29, 2022 Bankruptcies October 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Leitchfield sells bypass property POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 28, 2022 Police Reports: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 Police Reports: Oct. 23, 2022 POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 25, 2022 Images Videos CommentedPOLICE REPORTS FOR Oct. 3, 2022 (2) Art in the Abandoned: Local photographer takes part in new book about 'old, forgotten' places in Kentucky (2) Are we practicing voter suppression in Daviess County? (1) More transparency needed in senior center planning (1) Esports video games hold vast betting potential, experts say (1) Johnson running for Family Court seat (1) Sleeping under 5 hours when over 50 adds to health risks, study warns (1) Conservatives v. liberals: Kentucky politics (1) POLICE REPORTS FOR Oct. 2, 2022 (1) Body found in storage unit (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 +69 Updated 9 hrs ago
