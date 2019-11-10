BOWLING GREEN -- Camron Justice stopped well outside the 3-point line with 14 minutes left in the second half. He let loose with a long jumper, held the follow through, then saw the 3 rip through the net.
Justice got a lot of practice watching the basketball go through the net for Western Kentucky University on Saturday. The graduate transfer from IUPUI had a serious impact in his second game as a Hilltopper, scoring 22 points and making basically everything he put up.
Justice led five WKU players scoring in double figures to push it to a 97-75 win over Austin Peay in front of 4,907 fans at Diddle Arena.
The 6-foot-3 guard made 8-10 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from 3.
Justice gave WKU a first-half lift with 17 points before the break, and the Hilltoppers ended the frame on an 18-7 run to lead 41-25 at halftime.
"It's kind of an energy booster," Justice said. "I know we were kind of struggling a little bit early to get the ball in the basket, and I just kind of took the initiative to get down the lane and be in the heart of that defense, and I got some easy layups. From there, I just kind of caught a rhythm offensively."
Justice had plenty of company in the scoring column.
Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and sank 9 of 10 free throws.
"I've got to keep the mindset of being more aggressive," Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth has been playing more point guard to start the season, while WKU waits for freshman Jordan Rawls to get more comfortable with the college game.
"Jordan is coming along, he's catching on to a lot of the older guys to see what we do," Hollingsworth said.
Redshirt junior forward Carson Williams added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and redshirt senior guard Jared Savage contributed 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Sophomore center Charles Bassey recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman guard Jordan Rawls chipped in eight points and five assists off the bench.
WKU made 60% (30-of-50) from the floor for the game. The Hilltoppers were scorching in the second half, hitting 69% (18-of-26).
WKU was on from everywhere on the floor, making 11-of-21 from 3-point range, including 7-of-12 for 58% in the second half.
The Hilltoppers were 26-of-29 from the free-throw line for 89.7%.
"On those 30 baskets, 17 came off assists, that means we're sharing that basketball, moving that basketball," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said.
WKU held Austin Peay to 39.7% shooting from the floor (27-of-68). Terry Taylor led the Govs with 22 points.
Western Kentucky, 97, Austin Peay 75
AUSTIN PEAY (75)
Taylor 22, Butler 13, Gee 9, Abaev 8, Adams 7, Hinson 5, Woodard 5, Silveria 4, Paez 2.
WKU (97)
Justice 22, Hollingsworth 21, Williams 12, Savage 11, Bassey 10, Anderson 9, Rawls 8, Cozart 2, Gambrell 2.
