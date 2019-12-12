Western Kentucky came away a big winner in the Conference USA football awards for 2019.
On Wednesday, the league office announced that first-year head coach Tyson Helton has been named C-USA Coach of the Year, junior end DeAngelo Malone has been named C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, and graduate quarterback Ty Storey has been named C-USA Newcomer of the Year.
Helton, who helped the Hilltoppers go 8-4 and earn a bid to the SERVCO First Responder Bowl in Dallas in his first season, is the first WKU coach to earn a league coach of the year honor since Jack Harbaugh was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2000.
Helton led WKU (just 3-9 last season' to victories over four bowl-bound teams -- UAB, Southern Miss, Charlotte and Florida International -- as well as wins over Army and Arkansas.
Malone anchored the top scoring defense in the league -- tying for fourth nationally in tackles for loss (21) and finishing 11th nationally in sacks (11.5).
Storey has gone 7-2 in nine games as Western's starting quarterback, completing 206-of-294 passes (70.1%) for 2,209 yards and 12 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. He rushed for 246 net yards and scored seven touchdowns, and also caught an eight-yard scoring pass from wide receiver Lucky Jackson.
