Eighteen home games highlight the 2021-22 Western Kentucky University men’s basketball schedule that the school released Thursday.
“This is one of the most challenging schedules we’ve had, but at the same time, it presents lots of great opportunities,” said Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury, noting his squad’s five nonconference contests against teams that finished in the top 90 of last year’s NET rankings. “All of those challenges will help prepare us for conference play and competing for another championship.”
The Hilltoppers will play at E.A. Diddle Arena nine times before the start of Conference USA competition, including two exhibitions and seven regular-season contests.
WKU’s 18 home games are tied for the most in program history, and the home nonconference slate is highlighted by games against in-state foes Louisville and Eastern Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers will open the season with exhibitions against Campbellsville (Nov. 1) and the University of the Cumberlands (Nov. 5), and they’ll open the regular season in Diddle Arena against Alabama State (Nov. 9).
WKU will play two games in the 2021 Asheville Championship in Asheville, North Carolina, starting against Big Ten foe Minnesota (Nov. 12). The Tops will then face South Carolina or Princeton (Nov. 14).
The Hilltoppers will travel to play at top-10-projected Memphis (Nov. 19) before returning home for six of their next seven games — a stretch that includes Alabama A&M (Nov. 24), UT Martin (Nov. 27), EKU (Dec. 4), Buffalo (Dec. 8), Ole Miss in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta (Dec. 11), Centre College (Dec. 14) and Louisville (Dec. 18).
The Hilltoppers conclude nonconference action at Austin Peay (Dec. 22).
