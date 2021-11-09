The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team will officially begin the 2021-22 regular season Tuesday night when the Hilltoppers host Alabama State at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Western won its two exhibition contests, including Friday’s 88-59 victory over visiting Cumberlands. In that game, four Hilltoppers scored in double figures, led by senior forward Jairus Hamilton’s 22 points and 11 rebounds, along with sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight’s near-triple-double of 16 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz added 12 points and nine rebounds, and fifth-year guard Josh Anderson chipped in 10 points.
WKU shot 52.2% from the floor, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range (45.8%), but made just 7-of-12 foul shots (58.3%).
“We’re a lot of finesse around that rim versus being a power team,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “That’s the one stat I look at — I’m used to looking at it and shooting between 20 and 30 free throws every night. We’ve got to keep getting better there.”
Though Stansbury doesn’t expect his team to shoot lights-out every night, he does anticipate an improved shooting mark compared to last year. In 2020-21, the Hilltoppers shot 44.9% from the field but only 34.5% from long range.
“That was always a difficult thing, spreading it around Charles (Bassey),” Stansbury said. “I think there’s no question we shoot the ball better.”
The Hilltoppers’ top outside shooters are expected to be redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton, who connected on 6-of-14 3-pointers during WKU’s exhibition games, along with Hamilton, who knocked down 9-of-12 shots from distance.
The Hilltoppers also have plans to use their size as an advantage, pairing the 6-9 Butz with 7-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp — the tallest player in NCAA Division I this season — in certain situations.
“Being able to shoot the basketball makes the world go ‘round,” Stansbury said, “but while we’re doing that, we’ve got to score the ball inside.
“I think that’s a lineup, moving forward, that I want to play some, both of those guys together. Butz has got to show me he can keep doing things at the (power forward) spot. ... It makes us a bigger team. It takes a little pressure off one big player in there.”
Projected starters for WKU against Alabama State will be McKnight, Frampton, Anderson, Hamilton and Butz.
The Hornets, who beat Mobile 72-47 in their lone exhibition matchup, will counter with a group that includes 6-8 junior transfer forward and Owensboro native Trace Young (12 points, seven rebounds in exhibition), 6-7 sophomore forward Jordan O’Neal (12 points, six rebounds), 6-8 junior forward Gerald Liddell (eight points), 6-6 sophomore guard Kenny Strawbridge (seven points) and 5-11 junior guard E.J. Clark (four points).
Though Stansbury doesn’t know much about Alabama State, he admitted, he’s familiar with second-year Hornets coach Mo Williams — a former recruit of Stansbury’s in the early 2000s during his coaching tenure at Mississippi State.
“He had a great NBA career, and I’m sure he’ll do a great job getting some players,” Stansbury said. “He was a great young man coming out of high school. We didn’t lose many of them, but that’s one we lost.
“That’s about all I know about them. They’ll be quick and athletic, I’m sure.”
The game will be aired on ESPN3.
