The Western Kentucky football team will look to bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking loss at Indiana when the Hilltoppers open Conference USA play against Florida International on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
WKU (2-1) is coming off a 33-30 overtime loss in Bloomington, Indiana, last week, in which the Hilltoppers’ offense racked up big yardage numbers but couldn’t seal the deal down the stretch.
“I think, for the most part, all of our phases of the game, we played really well,” Western coach Tyson Helton said. “It’s just key plays that make the difference in games. I think back and we had 545 yards of offense but had two touchdowns called back and an interception in the red zone — all those things add up, and those three or four plays will make a difference.
“I think it shows that our team, we can be as good as we want to be, but you got to show up every week and you got to play the game the right way. Those three or four critical plays that come up, you got to make them happen.”
Helton expects a similar challenge against the incoming Panthers (1-1), who last played in a 41-12 loss at Texas State on Sept. 10.
“It won’t be any different this week with FIU,” he said. “They’ll be hungry, they’ll be ready to play, they’re excited to get going and to play against us. ... I expect a competitive game this week, for sure.”
Saturday’s matchup will also be the first home game for the Hilltoppers since their season opener against Austin Peay.
“We’re excited to be at home to start conference play, to have that home-field advantage,” Helton added. “To travel all over shows our endurance and how we can withstand a lot of pressure, but it’s good to get back to where we’re comfortable, and our guys love playing in our home stadium so it’ll be nice to be back home this week.”
WKU will also look to extend its 17-game streak of scoring 30 points or more, but the Hilltoppers aren’t taking anything for granted — in this outing or throughout conference competition.
“It’s anybody’s game,” Helton said. “I’ve had a chance to really watch every team play and it’s like anything — there’s been some games that have been some tough matchups for Conference USA teams — but everybody’s pretty good, and you got to show up and play every week.
“We got a tough schedule, as does everybody else, but it’s a competitive conference, for sure.”
The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.