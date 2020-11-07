The Western Kentucky University football team will look to move past last week’s setback to No. 10 BYU when the Hilltoppers travel to face conference foe Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. from Boca Raton, Florida.
WKU (2-5, 1-2 in Conference USA) has dropped three of its last four games but will have a chance to rectify those struggles against the Owls (2-1, 2-1), whose schedule has been limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton knows it won’t be an easy task.
“They’ve done a really nice job,” Helton said of FAU. “Their only loss was to Marshall (a 20-9 decision), and they played Marshall pretty tough. We’ll have a big challenge on our hands, but guys are excited to have another good conference opponent to play and try to get back on the winning track and get momentum in the conference.”
The Owls have won the last three meetings of the series, including last year’s matchup, when FAU scored 22 consecutive points in the fourth quarter for a 42-28 victory.
